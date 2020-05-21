Skeet Ulrich Reveals Reason for Leaving Show – Variety

Skeet Ulrich has revealed the rationale he left “Riverdale”: he “received bored creatively.”

In an Instagram Reside video together with his accomplice Megan Blake Irwin, Ulrich, who performs FP Jones — father of Cole Sprouse’s Jughead Jones — mentioned why he selected to exit The CW present.

“I’m leaving ‘Riverdale’ as a result of I received bored creatively,” Ulrich mentioned. “How’s that? That’s essentially the most trustworthy reply.”

Ulrich and co-star Marisol Nichols, who performs Veronica Lodge’s mothe,r Hermione, introduced in February they might not be returning as collection regulars for the fifth season of the hit collection.

“A part of life in ‘Riverdale’ — and a part of rising up — is saying goodbye to folks,” mentioned creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in an announcement again in February. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their unimaginable work on the present these final 4 years, and all of us want them nicely on their future endeavors. FP and Hermione won’t ever be removed from our hearts. And, after all, they’re all the time welcome again in Riverdale.”

Aguirre-Sacasa and The CW didn’t instantly reply to Variety‘s requests for remark about Ulrich’s remarks. Warner Bros. Tv declined to remark.

The CW introduced it’s holding the premieres of recent and returning reveals till subsequent yr as a result of coronavirus pandemic, however “Riverdale” nonetheless plans to return for the fifth season in January. The brand new season will start with the characters’ remaining days as college students at Riverdale Excessive then soar ahead a number of years, shifting previous the characters’ faculty years fully.

Though Ulrich won’t be returning to the teenager drama, followers can catch the actor in different tasks, together with the Quibi drama “#FreeRayshawn,” which premiered in April. He’s set to look within the upcoming sci-fi pic “Bios,” starring Tom Hanks and Samira Wiley, set to debut in October.