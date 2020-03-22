General News

Skegness man warns of coronavirus risk as visitors flock to seaside town – video

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read




A dentist has warned of a ‘disaster prepared to happen’ as 1000’s of people flocked to his seashore town regardless of respectable steering to stick at home to curb the unfold of coronavirus. Dr Mitchell Clark, who voluntarily closed his dental studio ultimate Tuesday, talked about he used to be ‘appalled’ to peer his town ‘looking find it irresistible does on a busy summer season day’

