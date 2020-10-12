Skill and Entrepreneurship University will open in Delhi, the aim will be to get a job immediately after studying

new Delhi: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will be established. The aim of this university is to make every student eligible for employment or starting a business. In this university, children will be given such training by giving them skillful skills (skills), so that they can get a job immediately as soon as they leave the university. Similarly, children who want to do business, those children will be prepared to do business. Also Read – U-Rise Portal: CM Yogi launched U-Rise portal, will help students in education, career counseling, gain employment

Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "This is a very good and great news for the residents of Delhi. Our dream was that every youth should get employment. There is a lot of unemployment in the country. There is a youth who does not have education and education. Others are those who are unemployed even after studying. Our education system is such that does not prepare children for employment."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "It was our dream to start Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University. Today we have taken a concrete step towards making that dream come true. Neharika Vohra, Professor of IIM, has been made the Vice Chancellor of the University. Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, Pramod Bhasin, Sanjeev Bikchandani, Shrikant Shastri, Prof. Kk Aggarwal and Prof. G. Srinivasan has been made a member of the board. All of them have a lot of experience in their respective fields."

The first academic session of this university is expected to start next year. The board members will prepare such a course after consulting the companies, so that the youth can be called companies and give them jobs. Regarding this new university being built by the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “There will be an emphasis on quality and quantity in Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University. There will be high quality courses in this type of skill training ranging from traditional skills to the future. Also, to meet the current requirements, there will be a sufficient number of seats according to the demand. ”

CM Kejriwal said, “University of Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship has started. The university’s Vice Chancellor and Board Member has been appointed. I said the same thing to everyone. This industry will have the same ideology, this university will have the same objective, that every child who comes out of it must get a job and who wants to do their business, immediately after completing the course Could do business. ” Professor Neharika Vohra has been appointed Vice Chancellor of this university. Pro. Neharika Vohra worked as a professor for a long time at IIM Ahmedabad. He has experience of teaching for nearly 20 years. Pro. Vohra was the chairperson of IIM Ahmedabad’s Center for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship.

Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, one of the board members of the university, started two big institutes including Ashoka University. The board member is Pramod Bhasin, who started Genpack 1997, he has also run one of his skill centers. Also, he is a board member of many companies of the country. He was the chairman of the software organization NASSCOM and received the IT Man of the Year Award. Sanjeev Bikchandani, who is a member, is the founder of Naukri.com. Member Shrikant Shastri, who has started many startups and many new innovations. Professor KK Aggarwal, who has been Vice Chancellor of IT University and Professor G.K. Srinivasan is included in the board member. In this way, each person has been elected and made a board member of the university.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that, “The most important thing is how this university will start the course in coordination with the industry. Employing companies are one of their customers in a way. Whatever course the university designs, it should be shown to companies first. Ask the companies if you will teach this course, will you give a job. If the company says that we will not give jobs, if the industry says that we will not give jobs, if the business people say that we will not give jobs, it means that the course is not right. ”