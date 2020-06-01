Skilled Idol Vocalist Pays Tribute To His Mentor On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the Might 31 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” eight new contestants took on the problem for the throne.

The fourth matchup in Spherical 1 was between Raspberry Wine and Inexperienced Plum, who sang a duet efficiency of Zoo’s “I Will Love You.” Raspberry Wine drew the eye of the panelists for his candy and clear voice, whereas Inexperienced Plum impressed along with his vary and depth.

In the long run, Inexperienced Plum superior with a one-vote distinction to Spherical 2. Raspberry Wine carried out Park Jin Younger’s “I Have a Lady” and unmasked himself to disclose his identification as GOT7’s Yugyeom!

Yugyeom stated, “That is the primary time that I’ve sung a tune in its entirety on TV. I’m amazed that I used to be capable of come on ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ and I’m pleased that I bought the chance to sing.”

He shared that he picked Park Jin Younger’s tune for a particular purpose. “I first noticed PD Park Jin Younger on TV,” he defined. “I used to be so younger that I didn’t even perceive the phrase ‘attractive.’ Ever since then, my dream was to turn out to be a dance singer. I assumed he was so cool and I respect him as a result of he’s nonetheless lively to at the present time.”

