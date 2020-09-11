Skip Bayless Addresses Backlash Over His Comments on Dak Prescott

Fox Sports activities host Skip Bayless tried Friday to tamp down pushback to feedback he made the day earlier than criticizing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for remarks he made about grappling with melancholy – simply hours after his employer appeared to reprimand him for the feedback.

“I’ve nice compassion for anybody struggling scientific melancholy, which may be very actual. If you’re affected by any type of melancholy, please search assist,” Bayless mentioned throughout Friday’s broadcast of his Fox Sports activities 1 program, “Undisputed.”Whereas he spoke, Fox Sports activities put on display a graphic providing a cellphone quantity for the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Bayless, nevertheless, didn’t apologize outright, and his remarks convey new scrutiny to the more and more widespread “scorching speak” format that has turn out to be a lot part of sports activities programming in recent times. Lots of the large sports-media shops function hosts whose job it’s to take situation with numerous sports activities developments with unvarnished language and opposite views. Bayless arrived at Fox Sports activities in 2016 after showing commonly on ESPN’s widespread “First Take,” one other program that goals to spur debate amongst viewers.

On Thursday, Bayless took situation with an interview Prescott did with “The Graham Bensinger Present,” through which the Cowboy revealed he had begun affected by melancholy and anxiousness because the coroanvirus pandemic shut down main components of American enterprise and society. His older brother dedicated suicide in mid-April. Prescott acknowledged, which created new issues for him.

Bayless was unmoved. “I don’t have sympathy for him going public with, ‘I bought depressed,’ ‘I suffered melancholy early in COVID to the purpose that I couldn’t even go work out.’ Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s workforce …’” He added: “The game that you simply play, it’s canine eat canine. It’s no compassion, no quarter given on the soccer subject. For those who reveal publicly any little weak point, it could actually have an effect on your workforce’s capacity to consider in you within the hardest spots and it could actually undoubtedly encourage others on the opposite aspect to return after you.”

Fox Sports activities on Thursday night time launched a press release rebuking Bayless’ feedback. “At Fox Sports activities, we’re happy with Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his battle with melancholy and psychological well being. Regardless of the reason for the battle, Fox Sports activities believes Dak confirmed great braveness which is obvious in each his management on the Dallas Cowboys and in his character off the sector. We don’t agree with Skip Bayless’ opinion on Undisputed this morning. We now have addressed the importance of this matter with Skip and the way his insensitive feedback had been obtained by individuals internally at Fox Sports activities and our viewers.”