Skull and Bones shows its requirements for PC and details the features it will include at launch

As the launch of various games approaches, the companies confirm both the features most prominent as requirements for the PC version of Skull and Bones. In this case, Ubisoft has come out to show both things, and on the one hand we must celebrate the introduction of certain interesting features, while on the other hand, the requirements are a bit high from 1080p forward.

In the official Ubisoft blog, it has been possible to see both the requirements and its characteristics. In the image is all the information necessary to draw conclusions. To play the games at low quality at 30 FPS and in a resolution of 1080p with a Ryzen 5 1600 (or i7 4790) and a GTX 1060 6 GB will suffice.

For the 60 FPS in said resolution you will need to have a RTX 2070 (RX 5700XT) and a i7 8700K (or Ryzen 5 3600) of CPUs. It is recommended to have 16GB RAM and 65GB of space on an SSD hard drive. From 1440p forward the requirements are so high that even to play in 4K you must have activated the DLSS or the FSR.

Skull and Bones will support DLSS, FSR, Ray Tracing and moreThe most interesting features for this title are that FPS rate will not be capped, compatibility with widescreen monitors and deep graphic customization to adapt it to your taste. It will also feature improved lighting, ray tracing and a technology that will be very useful, DLSS y FSR.

As additional features of this title, mention that Skull and Bones has an approach far removed from a narrative game. What it will be is a title that will provide great customization, various types of ships and weapons. With these things some developers they do not trust that the title will be a success.

