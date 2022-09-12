Skull and Bones shows various trailers that claim that we sail the seas with cannon fire

More information and gameplay excerpts from the title have been shown at Ubisoft Forward.

After a somewhat cumbersome development during these years, finally many more trailers and gameplays of Skull and Bones are coming out that give us a more complete idea of ​​what the game will be about. At the Ubisoft Forward event we had the pleasure of seeing three trailerseach one spoke was focused on different aspects of the game.

The videos have been uploaded to the Ubisoft YouTube channel, but here you can also see them and we will explain them to you. The first video is about the context of the game world in which we are shown much more about the setting. We are explained the historical context that motivates the wave of pirates that we will see and which we will face.

In the second trailer, special emphasis is placed on the profound weapon customization of our ship. We will not only use canozanos, but we can use different weapons that our ships will give us to have a wide range of attacks. An example of this is the figurehead, huge crossbows and the use of mortars.

The latest trailer has been the most extensive and we have witnessed various comments from Elisabeth Pellen, creative director of the title. They invite us to explore the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy. The video takes us into an in-depth breakdown of the salient features of the title that we will see next November.

Skull and Bones will hit the market next November 8th for PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia. The last we heard were the requirements for the PC platform. In addition, Ubisoft has already clarified that the game will not have a very deep narrative load. It will be more focused on ship customization and weaponry.

More about: Skull & Bones, Skull and Bones, Ubisoft and Ubisoft Forward 2022.