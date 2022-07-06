Skull & Bones announces the date and time of a direct with which it will set course for its launch

The pirate title has confirmed its premiere for the coming months, but Ubisoft has not specified a specific date.

We could say that Skull and Bones is browsing Troubled Waters, since Ubisoft Singapore has not yet cleared up some of the biggest doubts of the players. After all, the most recent classifications point to a cancellation of the Xbox One and PS4 versions, although we remain vigilant in case the developer confirms the information through an official statement.

The event will be broadcast on July 7 at 8:00 p.m.Apparently, all doubts regarding the seas of Skull & Bones will be resolved in their next direct, which will take place next July 7 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). To follow the broadcast, of which we do not know its total duration, we just have to connect to the developer’s YouTube or Twitch channels.

According to Ubisoft’s website, this presentation “will provide an in-depth look at the Indian Ocean-inspired open-world multiplayer pirate game during the Golden Age of PiracySo it’s very possible that the company will take advantage of the stream to give us a release date for Skull & Bones, as well as the platforms on which we’ll be able to wreak havoc.

Everything indicates that Skull & Bones will arrive at some point in this 2022 by an agreement with the government of Singapore, and it is possible that we already know the date due to a recent leak. Be that as it may, we will be attentive to the broadcast of Ubisoft, a company that today has surprised us with the announcement of a Ubisoft Forward that will reveal the future of Assassin’s Creed.

More about: Skull & Bones, Ubisoft, Direct, Event and Ubisoft Singapore.