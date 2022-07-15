Skull & Bones details its ship types and its commitment to weaponry and customization

Ubisoft’s pirate title recently confirmed November 8, 2022 as its release date.

After months of rumors and even the abandonment of two platforms, there are less than four months left to finally try Skull and Bones, the pirate title that Ubisoft It has been more complicated than necessary. Even so, it seems that he is ready, and those responsible for him want to tell us more about his world.

In a post published on the official website of the game, its developers offer us more details about some of the most characteristic elements of the proposal. Of course, the most important is the choice of our boatwhich will vary depending on the needs we have.

Each type of boat has different pros and cons.There will be several types of ships with three aspects to take into account: size, category and benefits. The size affects the physical and visual characteristics of the ship, with some being able to travel through rivers or sail close to the coast, while larger ones cannot access certain places but allow larger weapons to be equipped.

Regarding the category, they tell us that it influences the pros and cons of each boatIn addition to its appearance. There are three types, the first being the cargo ship, poorly handled but extremely robust. The navigation ones are faster and more streamlined, and a third type bets more on firepower.

In relation to the perks of each of the ships, from Ubisoft they tell us that Depending on the boat we choose, we will obtain different advantages apart from those offered by the types that we have mentioned. For example, some have better dash damage, while others allow for an additional charge.

Weaponry and customization

As for the different weapons that we can mount and use on our Skull & Bones ships, the following have been listed, each one more or less effective depending on the distance from our enemy, its type of ship or the characteristics of the battle:

cannons



Mortar



Bombardier



Balista



rockets



torpedoes



greek fire



Along with this, a strong emphasis has been placed on the generous customization which the Ubisoft title will have. Not only can we customize and create our character as we want, but there will be more than weapons on the ships. We will be allowed to equip reinforcements of all kinds, as well as furniture and accessories to leave everything to our liking.

After confirming its release date just a few days ago, we can expect the premiere of Skull and Bones for the next November 8, 2022, when it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia. Our colleague Jesús Bella has already been able to see it with his own eyes, and he explains to us in a special article how the pirate world of the game has changed.

