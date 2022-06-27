Skull & Bones is classified again confirming the abandonment of two platforms

Ubisoft’s pirate title has been classified in ESRB after doing the same in South Korea and Brazil.

It seems that there is really little left for Skull and Bones to finally go on sale. pirates title Ubisoft It’s been drifting for a long time, but recently it’s started going through the age rating agencies of different territories (first South Korea and then Brazil).

This usually indicates that a release is closer than we think, an idea that is reaffirmed by the age rating on the ESRB, the american body. In it we see that it has received a Mature rating for the inclusion of blood, foul language, suggestive themes or use of drugs and violence.

PS4 and One versions missingEven so, the highlight is once again that it is listed for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, which would confirm that Skull & Bones would not come out on PS4 and Xbox One. It is understandable why the development has been lengthened, but it is still surprising since it was announced for those platforms at the time.

Waiting to learn more about him, and although we already know that he will have in-game purchases and microtransactions, Skull & Bones is expected to is released before March 2023, if we look at the forecasts of the latest Ubisoft financial report. Meanwhile, it will continue to evolve thanks to the feedback received in the various closed betas that are taking place.

