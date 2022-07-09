Skull & Bones is still alive and we have seen it: this is how its promising pirate open world has changed

Skull & Bones was shown four years ago, but we never heard from it again…until now! Ubisoft Singapore’s open-world pirate video game sails full sail until its launch, and we have been able to find out more details about its interesting proposal.

It seemed as if Skull and Bones had disappeared in the middle of a storm, but I have already been able to spot him to confirm that he is alive and that we will have him back sooner than we expected. And it seems incredible, but it’s been four years since I saw it at E3 2018, and not only that… I got to play it! Unfortunately, now I have not had the opportunity to put my hands on the rudder of it, but to know more information about this particular open world with pirate ships as protagonists.

In the first place, I confirm that the game has not changed its main base at all, consisting of battles on the high seas, but I have been able to verify that everything else has been enhanced, making a more solid and deep game, with a clear focus on the scan. It was not be for lowerly. The title of Ubisoft Singapore It has become the longest project within the French company. It is believed that much of the blame was due to the dismissal of Hugues Ricour, director, who was accused of harassment and denigrating comments towards his colleagues. The subsequent departure of the main designer, Antoine Henry, also had an influence. However, Skull & Bones was not an abandoned project, but was still going from strength to strength to reach us. When? Well, we already have a date, and it will be the next November 8th on PC, Xbox Series and PS5 (later also on Stadia and Amazon Luna).

An ambitious pirate open world

Skull & Bones puts us in front of a pirate who survives a shipwreck. Your adventure begins in Saint-Anne, practically from scratch, with a three-quarter ship with which you embark on a fascinating adventure. In fact, the developers promise that your progression as a privateer is one of the key aspects of the game, with the chance to upgrade your ship and make a name for yourself as you traverse locations from Africa to the Indies. All in an incomparable historical setting: the golden age of piracy (late 17th century and early 18th century).

The developers promise that your progression as a privateer is one of the key aspects of the game.To the particular progression system, the developers qualify it with the name of Infamy, a system that rests on the idea of ​​completing increasingly difficult and important jobs. In short, it is comparable to the level of the characters in an RPG, only here it measures your ferocity as a buccaneer, what you impose on the sea when you take your ship out to sea. And that gives you prestige, so much so that more and more people will want to collaborate with you and assign you better missionswhich of course translates into higher rewards.

The bulk of the gameplay in Skull & Bones is found in the naval battles, with control reminiscent of some of the Assassin’s Creed video games. Yes, very evolved. I’ll be able to tell you more about this in the future, but for now you can keep a few ideas. For example, we will have access to a lot of ships and weapons, with a large number of combinations that make aspects such as the attack strength, maneuverability or resistance of the ship change a lot.

Another aspect that has caught my attention is that there is an important part of management, so that as leaders of a pirate ship we must take into account several issues. The main one is the control of crew morale, because it could happen that they mutinied and rebelled against their own captain. Then there are interesting details, such as losing a battle, we will go back in our progression, although we can return to the place of the fateful incident to recover part of our cargo. Likewise, if we load our ship a lot, we will notice it when maneuvering, assuming a limitation to take into consideration.

On the other hand, not everything consists of sailing the seas, but Skull & Bones has a very important facet of exploration. Can tour the stages on foot, chat with the locals, find treasure maps and even socialize with other players. Thus, we are faced with a game that can be enjoyed In solitary, but which also supports the game in the company of other users. The developers state in this regard that there is no one way to play, and that the focus of the game is towards discovery, going out with your ship and making each game different from the previous ones. That is another of the fundamental keys to understanding this video game.

The world seems designed to give us a number of contracts, activities and even dynamic eventsThe world, in this regard, seems designed to give us a number of contracts, activities, investigations and even dynamic events. There is also an important facet of looting y crafting, by allowing mineral resources to be obtained and animals to be hunted with which to obtain improvements for our ship and its offensive and defensive equipment. In short, Ubisoft Singapore promises a lot of content, including raids, as part of the post-launch campaignwhich is said to last not a few months, but years, and will include events for both groups and solo pirates.

This all sounds really good, and I’m glad Skull & Bones is finally going to be a reality after such a long silence. I can tell you that I already liked the game when I tried it in that distant E3 2018, so as soon as each of its systems has been improved, to turn it into a true pirate open world, I am convinced that he will catch me. We will see.