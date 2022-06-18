Skull & Bones registration in Brazil suggests that pirates could leave the seas of PS4 and Xbox One

Based on the age rating system, the title would only be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Stadia.

From time to time, we like to commit certain mischief in the world of video games. That is why the premise of Skull and Bones has captured the interest of the public, since its developers promised an exceptional experience in a pirate context. Unfortunately, Ubisoft Singapore is testing our patience with unexpected delays and the loss of sailors such as the lead game designer or the studio head himself.

Ubisoft has not yet issued any statement on the matter.Beyond this, the title may be preparing to leave one of the busiest seas right now. Because, as Twisted Voxel advances, the Brazilian age classification system has registered Skull and Bones with an unpleasant surprise: does not introduce the PS4 and Xbox One versions. In this sense, the official website tells us about a title that, supposedly, would only reach PC, PS5, Xbox Series y Stadia.

Ubisoft Singapore has not yet issued any statement in this regard, but it is important to note that Skull & Bones was revealed there for 2017 and, although it was planned to launch a year later, it has encountered various obstacles that pushed it to the present day. Thus, we would not be surprised if the studio canceled these versions to prioritize development on next-gen platforms, but we must wait for the company confirmation.

After all, it is not the first time that Skull & Bones has been registered in an age classification system, places in which is not deleted its launch on PS4 and Xbox One. In addition, Ubisoft has already confirmed that its adventure will set sail in the coming months, so we will be attentive to all the company’s publications regarding its mysterious game.

More about: Skull & Bones, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Singapore, Ranked, PS4 and Xbox One.