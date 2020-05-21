Sky announces new original shows for Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature

Sky has revealed a raft of 9 new shows – together with each collection and feature-length programmes – for its new specialist Nature and Documentary channels.

The broadcaster mentioned the new shows will assist to bolster “its ambition to supply prospects with a vacation spot for world class, premium factual TV”.

The new programmes embrace “definitive biographies” of scientist Stephen Hawking, Hollywood legend Steve McQueen and R&B celebrity Tina Turner – the latter of which options unique entry to the star herself.

There are additionally two new sports activities documentaries, the primary of which, The United Approach, takes a have a look at Manchester United – with enter from from Eric Cantona- whereas the second explores the careers of boxing icons Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno.

Different new programmes embrace Look Away, which can have a look at how the difficulty of statutory rape has been glossed over in rock music for many years, The Go-Go’s which explores the profession of the titular pioneering feminine punk band and Lancaster which tells the story of the legendary Lancaster Bomber.

As for Sky Nature, a landmark pure historical past collection titled Shark with Steve Backshall goals to dispelling the parable of sharks as cold-blooded killers, “exhibiting the misunderstood predator in a brand-new mild”.

In asserting the new programmes, Sky’s managing director of content material Zai Bennett mentioned, “These new commissions showcase Sky’s funding in world-class original content material and the breadth and vary of factual shows our prospects will be capable of discover on Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

“With the launch of those two new companies and Sky HISTORY, we need to present viewers with compelling, partaking and informative TV, a spot the place nature and documentary followers can gravitate to.”

The 2 new channels each launch on Wednesday 27th Might, and might be obtainable to all Sky and NOW TV prospects at no additional price.

