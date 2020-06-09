Sky Arts launches Front Room Festival to fill weekend festival void this summer

Sky Arts has introduced that will probably be launching a digital music festival, with archive performances from the likes of David Bowie, Amy Winehouse and extra.

Front Room Festival will intention to plug “the festival sized gap in our lives” throughout lockdown, in accordance to an official announcement, with highlights from previous festivals that may be loved from the consolation of your couch.

From 12th June and at the moment operating till the tip of July, the introduced line-up kicks off with The Isle of Wight Festival Best Hits, permitting viewers to relive iconic acts starting from Rod Stewart and Fatboy Slim, as well as to the late Bowie and Winehouse.

“Many people are nonetheless mourning the lack of this yr’s summer music festival circuit because of the unpredictable occasions we discover ourselves in, however with this fascinating recap of one of many oldest and best-known festivals in Europe, you’ll be able to revisit a few of the finest performances which have ever graced the stage on the Isle of Wight Festival – all with out leaving your house,” the synopsis reads.

Different featured archive performances embrace Beyoncé’s – I Am… World Tour, and Kings of Leon’s Stay on the O2 live performance.

Take a look at the total line-up of occasions beneath…

PREMIERE HEADLINE PERFORMANCES

Beyoncé – I Am… World Tour

four July, Sky Arts & accessible on NOW TV by way of an leisure move

Relish in two complete hours of sass and extremely stardom with world extensive sensastion Beyonce Knowles. This extraordinary live performance takes you on her world tour and provides you a uncommon glimpse into the dynamic and private world of this multi-faceted icon.

King Of Leon, Stay on the O2

11 July, Sky Arts & accessible on NOW TV by way of an leisure move

Elevate the roof with American Rock Band Kings of Leon. This 24-song set encompasses songs spanning their profession, from raucous early single Molly’s Chamber to newer arena-friendly tracks like On Name and the ever present Intercourse on Hearth.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS PREMIERES

Each Sunday on Sky Arts by way of July, ranging from 5 July & on NOW TV by way of an leisure move



Nice music. No limits.

Austin Metropolis Limits is now the longest-running music collection in American tv historical past. It showcases common music legends and innovators from each style of the business. Take pleasure in intimate performances from an all-star line-up of musicians:

Billie Eilish (Sunday 5 July)

Florence & The Machine / Andra Day (Sunday 12 July)

Sam Smith / Anderson East (Sunday 19 July)

The Pretenders (Sunday 26 July)

ON AIR & ON DEMAND

Sky Arts has an intensive on demand library of music performances with over 80 concert events together with:



Coldplay: Stay in Sao Paulo

Ed Sheeran: Austin Metropolis Limits

Alicia Keys: Stay at Baloise Session

U2: Expertise – Stay in Berlin

Queen: Stay In Budapest

Rolling Stones: Candy Summer Solar – Hyde Park Stay

Take That: Best Hits Stay

Shania Twain: Stay in Las Vegas

George Ezra: Stay at Baloise Session

Kylie: Showgirl – The Best Hits Tour

John Legend- Stay at Baloise Session

Mumford & Sons: Stay From South Africa

Pet Store Boys: Internal Sanctum – The Tremendous Tour

Oasis: Stay on the Barrowlands

Merely Crimson- Stay In Holland

Stylish & Nile Rodgers at Jazz A Vienne

Gregory Porter: Stay In Berlin

Sky Arts’ Front Room Festival might be available on demand on Sky TV and on NOW TV by way of an leisure move.