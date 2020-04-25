Sky Arts to convert Portrait Artist of the Year show into interactive paint-along

The Portrait Artist of the Year competitors on Sky Arts will now turn out to be a free, weekly paint-along programme to entertain viewers throughout lockdown.

Viewers at dwelling will likely be invited to paint the “superstar sitters” who seem on the Sky TV Fb web page, posing dwell from their very own homes.

These portray at dwelling will then give you the option to submit their last portraits by way of Instagram (@artistoftheyear) in order that judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kathleen Soriano and Kate Bryan can pick their favourites.

Dancer and choreographer Akram Khan will likely be the first topic for novice artists to paint, sitting nonetheless for 4 hours from 10am on Sunday 26th April.

Khan will likely be painted dwell by Christabel Blackburn – this 12 months’s Portrait Artist of the Year winner – who will present viewers with suggestions from her own residence throughout the broadcast.

“I’m so thrilled to be half of the Sky Arts ‘Portrait Artist’ occasion,” Khan stated. “Though the thought of sitting nonetheless for a number of hours haunts me, I do imagine that we now have arrived at an necessary threshold, a worldwide one, the place nature has introduced us to our knees and has pressured us to pay attention once more, to replicate once more, to be nonetheless once more, to witness once more to what’s round us.”

Common presenter Joan Bakewell will host the show and members of the public will likely be ready to put up questions on the Fb web page to obtain recommendation.

Sky Arts has reportedly seen a rise of 55% in viewing since the lockdown measures have been launched.

“In recognition of the clear demand for tradition at dwelling, the channel will begin to make a raft of Sky Arts content material obtainable to audiences to stream at no cost on the Sky TV YouTube channel from this Friday 24th April,” the channel introduced.

The YouTube channel may even stream episodes of Celeb Portrait Artist of the Year, documentary sequence Treasures of the British Library and Thriller of the Misplaced Work in addition to dwell concert events from Queen, The Bee Gees, Shania Twain and Take That.

The Portrait Arts of the Year paint-along will air at 10am on Sunday 26th April. In the event you’re in search of one thing to watch in the meantime, try our TV Information.