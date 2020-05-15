Sky comedy Code 404 renewed for season two after record viewing figures

AI cop comedy Code 404 will return for a second season, Sky has introduced.

Set in a close to future, the primary collection centred on John Main (Daniel Mays), a detective inspector who’s killed in motion – solely to be introduced again to life because of laptop expertise. It’s this resurrection that enables him to rejoin police companion DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham) for some action-packed comedy hijinks.

“Main and Carver are your basic double act,” Mays beforehand defined to RadioTimes.com. “They complement one another rather well and it’s a basic straight man/humorous man routine.”

“Code 404 launched on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV on 29th April with a cumulative seven-day viewers of 1.9m viewers for the opening episode, making it Sky’s greatest comedy launch in eight years,” Sky stated in an announcement.

“The present can also be Sky’s fastest-binged authentic comedy field set ever, with over 360,000 viewers watching the entire six-episode collection earlier than Episode 2 aired on linear tv.”

The recommission will likely be welcome information for Stephen, who stated filming the comedy was the “most enjoyable I’ve ever had on a set”.

“I’ve been fortunate – I’ve executed some actually good things, some nice issues, however I’ve by no means laughed a lot!” he instructed RadioTimes.com.

The Present additionally stars Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Obligation) as Main’s spouse Kelly, alongside eve Oram (Sightseers), Amanda Payton (Trial and Error), Michelle Greenidge (After Life) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders).

Code 404 airs on Sky One on Wednesdays. You can even watch the collection on NOW TV.

