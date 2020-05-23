Sky Documentaries – everything you need to know about the brand new channel

From Tiger King to Icarus, documentaries have confirmed lately to be simply as fascinating and common as dramas and comedies. So common in reality, that Sky has created an entire new channel devoted to the nonfiction style.

Sky Documentaries, set to launch on 27th Could, will home brand new feature-length content material, together with the biographies of legendary public figures, sports activities documentaries and deeper appears to be like into the world of music, fraudulent conglomerates and environmental disasters.

Right here’s everything you need to know about the new channel…

What’s Sky Documentaries?

Sky Documentaries is a brand new channel targeted on documentary programming, a part of their new factual line-up together with Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY.

The channel will characteristic a mixture of feature-length documentaries and docuseries on everything from sport and politics to real-life controversies. Accessible as each a stay channel and on demand, Sky Documentaries will embody reveals from US providers HBO, Showtime and Hulu in addition to authentic programming.

When does Sky Documentaries launch in the UK?

Sky Documentaries will launch on Wednesday 27th Could alongside Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY.

The new channel will change SYFY on the EPG, and will likely be obtainable on channel 114 for Sky UK customers.

Sci-fi followers don’t have any need to fear nevertheless – SYFY will merely transfer to channel 152.

NOW TV clients will even have entry to Sky Documentaries content material.

What new reveals are coming to Sky Documentaries?

Sky Documentaries may have over 100 documentaries on-demand at launch, with new titles obtainable over the first few weeks – highlights embody:

Hawking

A Sky authentic documentary, Hawking appears to be like at the lifetime of one in all the most iconic physicists to date. This 90-minute movie dives into the late Professor Stephen Hawking’s non-public household archive, which incorporates footage, stills and interviews together with his household, pals and colleagues.

The writer of A Transient Historical past of Time handed away in March 2018 at the age of 76.

McQueen: The Misplaced Film

To commemorate what would have been Hollywood icon Steven McQueen’s 90th birthday, Sky is releasing McQueen: The Misplaced Film – a have a look at footage, thought to be long-lost, from one in all The Nice Escape actor’s movies he by no means accomplished.

Sky teases: “The complete behind-the-scenes story – which performs like one thing out of As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood – may have to be seen to be believed.”

Tina Turner

Produced by the Oscar-winning filmmakers behind Undefeated and Looking for Sugar Man, Tina Turner appears to be like at the singer’s “highway to international superstardom” and options unique entry to the Grammy Award winner herself.

The United Manner

A one-off characteristic documentary, The United Manner tells the story of Manchester United – arguably the most profitable English soccer group in historical past.

The 100-minute Sky authentic movie makes use of unseen footage and untold anecdotes to retell Man U’s meteoric rise to sporting excellence, introduced by French soccer legend Eric Cantona.

Tyson Bruno

Produced by Workerbee, Tyson Bruno appears to be like at the highs and lows of “the world’s most iconic black sportsmen”: America’s Mike Tyson and British Frank Bruno.

The 90-minute characteristic documentary follows the boxers’ relationship and the way “their lives remained linked like two sides of the identical coin”.

Lancaster

A part of the Spitfire World Warfare II trilogy, Lancaster tells the story of the Dambusters bomber, recognized for the night time raids towards Nazi Germany.

Produced by Tall Boy Movies, the movie commemorates the fighter plane and acts as a “testimony to the bravery and resilience” of the service women and men who flew it.

The Go-Go’s

About the all-female punk band in the ’80s, The Go-Go’s options interviews with the the band members, who have a look at how the group “modified perceptions, broke down limitations and made historical past”.

The Go-Go’s takes viewers on a journey by means of the historical past of the lady group and its rise to fame.

Look Away

Look Away sheds mild on the darker facet of rock and roll – statutory rape. The 90-minute documentary options interviews with girls who had been groomed of their early teenage years as they open up about their experiences and the way the music trade went to nice lengths to “shield its personal”.

The Plastic Nile

A Sky Information documentary, this eye-opening investigation examines the dire affect of plastic air pollution on the world’s longest river. Hosted by award-winning information presenter Alex Crawford, this sequence reveals not solely the environmental impacts of single-use plastic on the river, however the financial affect of the hundreds of thousands who depend upon the Nile for survival.

Accessible from 1st June

Hillary

A portrait of the former Senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate, who has change into one in all the most admired and vilified girls in the world. Together with interviews with Invoice Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton herself, in addition to unseen footage from her 2016 presidential marketing campaign, this four-part sequence appears to be like to be remarkably intimate and private.

Accessible from 11th June

McMillions covers the notorious McDonald’s Monopoly recreation rip-off, which lasted over a decade and netted $24million fraudulent earnings. Government produced by Mark Wahlberg of all individuals, this stranger-than-fiction story entails interviews with the FBI Brokers who untangled this prison net involving McDonald’s, monopoly and even the mafia.

Ali vs Cavett

A Muhammad Ali doc with a distinction – this feature-length documentary explores the lifetime of the boxing legend by means of his friendship with discuss present host Dick Cavett, utilizing Ali’s many appearances on Cavett’s discuss present. Discussing not solely Ali’s boxing prowess but in addition race relations and the Vietnam Warfare, the interactions between these two charismatic males created not solely TV gold however an interesting time capsule.

Accessible from 29th Could

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Males

Created for the group’s 25th anniversary, this documentary combines new interviews with the 9 surviving members with archival footage for an intimate and reflective have a look at their rise to fame. Overcoming an upbringing of poverty and violence thanks to their shared musical abilities, the group talk about the difficulties and significance of sustaining their brotherhood by means of highs and lows.

Accessible from 24th June

Tiger Woods: Again

A Sky authentic, this documentary charts one in all the biggest comebacks in latest sporting historical past. After 4 again surgical procedures and his profession on the line, it took an unimaginable show at Augusta for Tiger Woods to win his fifth Masters, 15th Main and show all his critics improper.

Shutdown: The Virus That Modified The World

A well timed Sky Information documentary, this charts the coronavirus pandemic from the first outbreak in China all the means to the international shutdown. That includes heartrending testimony and interviews with award-winning correspondents, the documentary charts life – and demise – in a pandemic and examines the selections taken by Quantity 10.

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney appears to be like at the man, the fantasy, the legend Steve Jobs, an enigma of a person who continues to fascinate lengthy after his demise. Probing and unflinching, this documentary appears to be like at the lifetime of the sensible and infrequently ruthless man, whose affect on Silicon Valey remains to be being felt at the moment.

Ice on Hearth

Produced by famed environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, Ice On Hearth appears to be like at a few of the lesser-known rising options to our local weather disaster. A uncommon optimistic environmental documentary, this movie appears to be like to the future with the hope that the worst results of world warming can really be averted.

How can I get Sky Documentaries?

If you’re already a Sky buyer, you’ll have entry to the new channel at no additional price, each stay and on demand. If not you can discover out extra about getting Sky right here.

And all the content material from the channel will even be obtainable by means of a NOW TV leisure cross, which is at the moment obtainable for £7.99 a month – or a seven-day free trial if you need to give it a go earlier than committing.

It is possible for you to to discover Sky Documentaries and extra on our TV Information.