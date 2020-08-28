Sky Drama Temple Restarts Production on Season Two Amid COVID-19

Sky drama “Temple,” whose first season will quickly debut stateside on Spectrum, was about to roll cameras in London on its second season when the pandemic struck. Liza Marshall, head of manufacturing firm Hera Photos, describes the measures taken within the final six months to get again on monitor.

We have been 5 weeks away from capturing the second season of “Temple,” our present for Sky starring Mark Sturdy, when the U.Ok. went into lockdown. It was a bleak day for our crew and forged.

As producers, we’re firstly problem-solvers. However how would we ever get the present up and working once more throughout a pandemic? This was the most important problem ever thrown at us. How would we return to work safely and the way a lot would it not price to implement all of the protocols we have been discussing? I spent the vast majority of lockdown on Zoom, brainstorming methods ahead with our extremely skilled manufacturing workforce.

In these early few weeks, because the loss of life toll mounted, there was an actual sense of despair within the trade. We may develop all we favored, however in case you couldn’t get a crew collectively, how would all of us ever work once more? It appeared inconceivable at first however we have been decided to discover a manner by — our present is modern, all shot in London with a comparatively small forged, and we had already constructed our large underground set. Most significantly, we took our insurance coverage cowl out earlier than the pandemic so COVID-19 was not excluded (though nobody is aware of fairly the place we’re with the insurance coverage firms on this new world).

It quickly turned clear that we would wish to considerably rethink our funds for the sequence. We now wanted to rent a devoted COVID-19 supervisor, for instance, in addition to a full-time well being and security officer. We additionally needed to provoke wide-scale testing, usher in additional bathrooms, hand sanitizing stations — the listing goes on. It’s most likely at the least thrice the quantity of labor than typical with all the additional threat assessments, paperwork and added issues, so we’ve wanted extra individuals on our workforce. Each division has to make substantial adjustments to the best way they function and all of it prices cash. The workforce at Sky have been very supportive all through the method, with detailed steerage and shared learnings from how they’ve restarted different productions throughout Europe.

We additionally needed to make editorial adjustments to the present, together with decreasing the general episode depend and rewriting the season finale. This clearly concerned an enormous quantity of labor for our writers, and all on Zoom. It was laborious to maintain everybody energized and centered throughout this time of uncertainty, however we simply needed to hold going. Did we actually want that crowded bar scene? That massive funeral sequence? We’ve needed to discover intelligent methods across the restrictions, deciding when it’s actually key to have bodily contact between our actors and when a lingering look would possibly work simply as properly.

All the pieces was performed remotely the place it might be, till it needed to be in individual. Now, once we arrive at our manufacturing workplaces, everybody has their temperature taken and is given a wristband if they’re okay. The desks are all set two meters aside and everybody brings in their very own lunch and drinks. We’ve had our tech recce on three buses, as a substitute of 1, and all socially distanced and carrying masks: solely the driving force may open and shut the door and we hand sanitize earlier than and after each location.

We’ve had artwork division conferences exterior in an enormous circle. We’ve gone totally digital, so we now not print out every draft of the schedule and script however use our iPads. All casting has been performed on Zoom, as has the manufacturing assembly. Every actor will get just one becoming with our costume designer in full PPE, together with masks, visor, robe and gloves — the identical for make-up — and each room we use is fogged with disinfectant every evening.

The crew is split into three classes: the primary (about 10% total) comprises all of the actors, director, DP, make-up and sound. The second entails the remainder of the onset crew, and the third comprises the manufacturing workplace. All of us put on acceptable lanyards always and the classes don’t combine. We even have a buddy system: every individual is designated one different individual that they’ll breach the two-meter rule with in the event that they completely must (for instance, in the event that they needed to carry a field). They’ll solely do that with their designated buddy, the purpose clearly being to attempt to restrict cross-contamination if somebody assessments constructive.

Furthermore, every head of division is accountable for their workforce and has to remind them each morning to maintain distanced. We now have solely a few screens, for director and continuity alone, to forestall individuals gathering round them. As a substitute, everybody makes use of their iPads linked to digital camera. Total, we’ve got as small a crew as potential on set; it’s as if we have been filming an intimate scene on a regular basis. And everybody, aside from the actors throughout a take, are masked always.

We’ve catastrophe deliberate for each situation that may come up over the subsequent 5 months of our shoot however who is aware of what lies forward? This pandemic is an terrible reminder of how fragile our world is, however from what I can see, it’s introduced out one of the best in our trade — everybody desires to get again to work and is performing extremely responsibly. We’re actually good at teamwork and drawback fixing, and I’m definitely very grateful to be working with such devoted and gifted individuals as we set off into the unknown.

“Temple 2” begins filming on Aug. 31 in London and can air on Sky in 2021. The primary season of “Temple” will make its U.S. debut Oct. 26 on Spectrum.