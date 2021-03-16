Sky, Guardian Team on Sexual Exploitation in Modelling Documentary

An all-female staff, together with investigative journalist Lucy Osborne, is producing a documentary sequence that reveals how the modelling trade has facilitated and validated endemic sexual abuse for many years.

The sequence relies on a long-running investigation by Osborne and U.Ok. newspaper the Guardian, and is led by a mixed unit together with govt producers Jacqueline Edenbrow, Samantha Anstiss and Rebecca Templar. The U.Ok.’s Wonderhood Studios (“Trump in Tweets”) and the Guardian had been creating separate initiatives masking the identical topic for a number of months earlier than coming collectively final 12 months to collaborate.

The three-part sequence can even shine a highlight on how the attract and practices of the trade have been in a position to facilitate abuse that always noticed predators working in plain sight. It would interweave private testimonies and archive footage, masking places in America and Europe.

The as but untitled Sky unique sequence has been commissioned for Sky Documentaries by Zai Bennett, managing director of content material, and Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual. The sequence is produced in affiliation with Sky Studios, and can air on Sky in the U.Ok., Eire, Germany and Italy. Additional world broadcast companions will probably be introduced in due course.

“I’m delighted to be working with such a improbable staff to assist inform these girls’s tales and eventually give the style trade its #MeToo reckoning,” mentioned Osborne. “We sit up for making a sequence that can even sensitively discover the larger image — how abuse is facilitated, how victims are silenced and the lasting affect on girls.”

“We’re enthusiastic about collaborating to get the tales of ladies from throughout the modelling trade advised,” mentioned Samantha Anstiss, chief artistic officer at Wonderhood Studios. “This has all the time been a world of beguiling glamour and alternative, however because the testimonies of so many survivors reveal, it grew to become a a lot darker place. We really feel privileged to have the ability to assist to get the voices of ladies heard and hope the sequence will go some strategy to effecting change.”

“This sequence guarantees to shine a light-weight on practices which have traditionally gone unchallenged in the style trade,” mentioned Dixon.

Jacqueline Edenbrow, govt producer for Guardian Information and Media mentioned: “Following a dedicated and long-running particular investigation into wrongdoing in the modelling trade we’re excited to be working along with Wonderhood Studios to construct on Lucy Osborne and the Guardian’s reporting to create a strong documentary sequence.”