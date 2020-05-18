Sky HISTORY – everything you need to know about the brand new channel

The long-running Historical past channel is disappearing from our schedules – however will return as one thing way more thrilling.

The Historical past channel is being rebranded as Sky HISTORY, and will probably be relaunching with a number of new documentaries that includes the likes of William Shatner, Jeff Daniels and lots of extra.

Right here’s everything you need to know about Sky’s new channel…

What’s Sky HISTORY?

As a part of their new push into factual programming with Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries, Sky and A+E Networks are rebranding the Historical past channel as Sky HISTORY.

Obtainable as each a stay channel and on demand, Sky HISTORY will give Sky prospects the probability to see modern UK documentaries and premium historical past imports at any time when they like.

“Sky is proud to develop into the new residence of factual with our channels Sky Documentaries, Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY, mentioned Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content material at Sky.

“These companies will provide our prospects an unrivalled vacation spot for brand new, world-class programming in addition to an in depth on demand library of the world’s greatest factual reveals. It’s necessary to convey our prospects nearer to the content material they love in the quickest and easiest method attainable.”

When does Sky HISTORY launch in the UK?

Sky HISTORY will launch on Wednesday 27th Could alongside Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries.

The Historical past channel will not be obtainable on the EPG, and as an alternative, Sky HISTORY will broadcast on channel 123 for Sky UK customers.

What new reveals are coming to Sky HISTORY?

The UnXplained

From the producers of cult favorite Historic Aliens, The UnXplained sees William Shatner himself boldly go the place no man has gone earlier than as he talks to scientists, historians and witnesses as he makes an attempt to uncover how the unimaginable can occur. Clearly displaying that Historical past’s extra out-there choices will proceed beneath the rebrand, that is for these intrigued by the extra supernatural features of historical past.

Obtainable from ninth June

Historic Superstructures

A extra grounded historical past documentary, Historic Superstructures will delve into the engineering mysteries of a few of the world’s oldest constructions, utilizing totally different views of scale to shed new mild on these mysterious monuments. From satellite tv for pc imagery and aerial views to up-close floor research, this documentary approaches these age-old marvels from each angle.

Obtainable from 1st June

Secret Wars Uncovered

Not your typical historical past documentary, Secret Wars Uncovered takes a deep dive into a few of the most controversial, lined up and surprising army operations since World Conflict Two. Backed up by some stunning CG animation, army consultants and armed forces personnel clarify what the CIA and SAS have been actually supposedly doing.

Obtainable from 19th June

Washington

A no holds barred, brutally trustworthy account of America’s founding father, Washington chips away at the President’s marbled picture to present the reality behind the legend. It has some starpower making its case – Jeff Daniels serves as narrator, whereas Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin produces the present.

Obtainable from 4th July

The Curse of Oak Island: Specials

Brand new particular episodes good for longtime followers and newcomers to Oak Island alike, every episode will function in-depth discussions of the titular Oak Island and the legendary treasure supposedly hidden on its shores. Look out for particular visitors, together with William Shatner popping up on Sky HISTORY but once more.

Secrets and techniques in the Ice

A seek for treasure of a unique sort, Secrets and techniques in the Ice sees scientists and historians head to a few of the most distant areas on Earth to reveal mysteries frozen in time. Utilizing CGI recreations, superior scanning strategies and scientific analysis, this sequence investigates how such curiosities need up there – and ponders what else remains to be frozen in the ice…

What else is on Sky Historical past?

Historical past Channel followers need not fear – all the unique common sequence will nonetheless be obtainable to watch.

Grasp bladesmiths will proceed to recreate iconic weapons in Cast in Fireplace, whereas Treasures Decoded will uncover extra centuries-old secrets and techniques.

The seek for the legendary Yamashita treasure goes ever on in Misplaced Treasures of WW2, whereas Outdated Smokey and Josh Macuga get pleasure from classic culinary delights in Consuming Historical past.

How can I get Sky HISTORY?

If you’re already a Sky buyer, you’ll have entry to the new channel at no further price, each stay and on demand. If not you can discover out extra about getting Sky right here.

And all the content material from the channel will even be obtainable by means of a NOW TV leisure cross, which is at present obtainable for £7.99 a month – or a seven-day free trial if you need to give it a go earlier than committing.

