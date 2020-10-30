Sky History’s ‘The Chop’ Gets the Chop Amid Nazi Controversy

AETN U.Okay.’s and Comcast’s Sky Historical past channel has canceled controversial woodworking program “The Chop: Britain’s High Woodworker” after a raging controversy round a participant allegedly sporting Nazi tattoos.

The participant, Darren Lumsden, has the quantity 88 tattooed on his cheek. Since 8 is the eighth letter of the alphabet, it’s thought-about a numerical code for the phrase “Heil Hitler,” utilized by white supremacists. Final week, Sky Historical past mentioned that the quantity referred to the 12 months of Lumsden’s father’s loss of life. Nevertheless, an investigation by U.Okay. tabloid Day by day Mail revealed that Lumsden’s father, Trevor, stays very a lot alive.

Sky Historical past pulled the showcase air final week, pending an investigation, and on Friday, determined to cancel it altogether.

An AETN U.Okay. spokesperson mentioned: “Following an unbiased investigation, AETN U.Okay. has made the resolution to not broadcast any additional episodes of ‘The Chop’ on Sky Historical past.”

“A contestant’s tattoos included symbols that could possibly be linked to far-right ideologies and will trigger offense; we sincerely apologize for that and we’re sorry that our processes didn’t immediate additional investigation at an earlier stage.”

“The contestant continues to strenuously deny that he has, or ever had, far-right leanings.”

“We’re totally reviewing our inside processes following the investigation. AETN U.Okay. and Sky Historical past stand in opposition to racism and hate speech of every kind.”

The present is produced by Massive Wheel Movie & Tv.

A spokesperson for Massive Wheel Movie & Tv commented: “Massive Wheel Movie & Tv acted professionally, appropriately and in good religion all through the making of ‘The Chop,’ following strong due diligence and obligation of care processes from casting by means of to supply.”

“All points, issues and considerations recognized in relation to Darren Lumsden’s tattoos throughout manufacturing had been totally reported as much as AETN, and the broadcaster’s directives and directions in response had been intently adopted. Massive Wheel Movie & Tv co-operated totally with the unbiased investigation put in place by AETN, and shared particulars of related processes, discussions and exchanges, together with supporting proof and documentation.”

“Massive Wheel Movie & Tv stands in opposition to all types of hatred and intolerance, is dedicated to the highest skilled requirements, and strives always to deal with individuals pretty.”