Sky Italy Series ‘Romulus’ Scores Global Gross sales, Watch Exclusive Promo

ITV Studios has introduced new worldwide gross sales on “Romulus,” the TV collection shot in Archaic Latin that takes its cue from the legendary story of twins Romulus and Remus, founders of Rome. The drama is world premiering Friday on the Rome Movie Competition.

The hotly anticipated skein, which is a Sky unique in Italy, has been acquired for Germany by Deutsche Telekom for play on its MagentaTV streaming service, and by Extra TV Russia for Russia and all CIS territories. It has additionally been licensed by Greece’s Cosmote, which is the nation’s high telco.

ITV Studios beforehand bought the modern Rome origin present to HBO Europe for a slew of territories comprising the entire Nordics and Central Europe, in addition to Spain, Portugal and Portuguese-speaking territories reminiscent of Angola, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Talks are additionally underway with broadcasters within the U.S. and U.Ok. the place Sky U.Ok. is a particular chance, based on one supply.

“Romulus,” which is conceived and directed by Italy’s Matteo Rovere, is a Sky Italy unique produced by Sky and Cattleya — which is a part of ITV Studios — and Rovere’s Groenlandia shingle. Apart from Rovere, the 10-episode present’s different administrators embody Michele Alhaique and Enrico Maria Artale.

Talking to Selection, director Matteo Rovere known as “Romulus” “an ideal epic fresco [and] a extremely practical reconstruction of the occasions that led to the founding of Rome.”

“We had enjoyable with it,” Rovere added, noting that the narrative “combines human emotions and [family] factions,” and can also be “an investigation into the origins and the profound that means of energy within the West: a journey into an archaic and scary world, the place the whole lot is sacred and folks really feel the mysterious and hostile presence of the gods all over the place.”

Concerning the present’s daring linguistic side, Rovere stated the workforce reconstructed the language of eighth-century B.C. with linguists and historians, and that Archaic Latin is the language that the actors spoke on set.

Utilizing a language spoken 2,700 years in the past makes the collection “extra immersive,” Rovere stated, including that that is “a premium side that we give spectators, who can even choose to see it dubbed of their present-day languages.”

Cattleya founder and president Riccardo Tozzi informed Selection that for the ITV-controlled Italian powerhouse, “Romulus” continues their revisitation of Italian cinema’s hottest genres, a way mastered with hit crime drama “Gomorrah.”

“When Matteo introduced us ‘Romulus,’ we stated: ‘Let’s do a Peplum [Swords and Sandals piece] however completely subverting its stereotypes,” Tozzi stated. “The work we did with Matteo was to make sure that it was up there when it comes to visible language and manufacturing values with at present’s high worldwide reveals.”

When it comes to narrative, the workforce “sought to realistically reconstruct the true world behind the legend after which additionally depict the legendary, legendary side as properly,” he stated.

Sky Italy govt vp of programming Nicola Maccanico identified that one side of the present he’s significantly pleased with is that the forged is generally younger newcomers.

“We now have a whole era of actors who’re the spine of the venture and, via ‘Romulus,’ will be capable of acquire a lot better visibility. This may tremendously contribute to boosting the way forward for Italian scripted content material,” Maccanico stated.

The important thing forged contains Andrea Arcangeli, Francesco di Napoli and Marianna Fontana (“Indivisible”) (pictured) who performs a vestal named Ilia.

After premiering on Friday on the Rome Movie Competition, “Romulus” will air on Nov. 6 on Sky Italy.