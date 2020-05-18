Sky Nature – everything you need to know about the brand new channel

David Attenborough followers rejoice! Sky is launching a brand new channel bringing collectively all of your favorite exhibits that includes furry buddies in a single place.

Not solely will the channel host Sky’s present nature assortment, however will characteristic authentic pure historical past programming that includes the likes of Hugh Bonneville.

Right here’s everything you need to know about the new channel…

What’s Sky Nature?

Sky Nature is a brand new channel devoted to pure historical past programming. It follows the launches of Sky Comedy and Sky Crime – and can be part of Sky Documentaries and Sky HISTORY as the broadcaster’s latest channel providing.

Out there each as a reside channel and on demand, Sky Nature will provide Sky’s present David Attenborough catalogue, content material from 4K pure historical past specialists Love Nature in addition to brand new authentic collection.

When does Sky Nature launch in the UK?

The channel will launch on Wednesday 27th Might alongside Sky Documentaries and Sky Historical past.

Sky Nature shall be changing the Historical past Channel slot on the EPG guides, and will be discovered on channel 130 for Sky UK clients.

Historical past followers don’t need to panic nonetheless – the Historical past Channel shall be rebranded as Sky HISTORY and can transfer to channel 123.

What new exhibits are coming to Sky Nature?

Sky Nature guarantees us a number of collection which can discover the magnificence and marvel of the pure world – a few of the highlights embody:

Wild Animal Infants

As if nature documentaries weren’t cute sufficient already, Wild Animal Infants with Patrick Aryee will focus completely on toddler animals when it premieres on Sunday 31st Might. From the outback of Australia to the Costa Rican coast, the collection won’t solely present loads of cute infants, however will spotlight the devotion and the sacrifices of the mother and father too.

Out there from 31st Might.

Gangs of Lemur Island

From Canadian channel Love Nature, Gangs of Lemur Island will present the trials and tribulations of two rival gangs of ring-tailed lemurs on Madagascar’s Berenty Reserve. Gang queens Crystal and Kati have two very completely different management types – how will their topics cope?

Africa’s Underwater Wonders

One other present ensuing from Sky’s partnership with Love Nature, Africa’s Underwater Wonders dives into unexplored depths to discover the treasure trove of fauna, flora and important ecosystems which are simply as spectacular as these on land.

Mysteries of the Mekong

Whereas The Grand Tour gave a short perception into Southeast Asia’s largest river, Mysteries of the Mekong will give a way more critical tackle the biodiversity hub. House to greater than 20,000 plant species, 430 mammals and 1,200 chook species, this distant area of Asia is the dream setting for a nature documentary.

Wonderful Animal Mates

This cute collection showcases the friendships that spring up between the unlikeliest of animals, from a duck and her golden retriever guardian all the means up to an elephant making an attempt to slot in with a buffalo herd.

Wild Tales from the Farm

A nature documentary filmed proper right here in the UK, this collection exhibits that our acquainted farmyard buddies will be simply as unpredictable as their wild animal counterparts, with the added bonus of Hugh Bonneville himself as narrator.

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Little-known African nation Malawi is at the centre of the poaching conflict, that means Lilongwe Wildlife Centre have their work lower out for them. The one rescue centre in the total nation, this present will present how no two days are the similar for centre employees as they take care of everything from snared zebras to injured rhinos.

Into the Wild: Asia

That includes the Asian nation’s iconic animals in addition to a few of their less-known inhabitants, Into the Wild: India showcases all creatures nice and small from the jungles of southern India to the peaks of the Himalayas.

Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn

We Purchased A Zoo to the excessive, this household collection sees the Hutchinsons transfer from the consolation of Sydney to rewild a South African personal looking ranch known as Pridelands. Decided to carry again the Huge 5, these two nature lovers tackle the mammoth job of restoring the habitat and inspiring the wildlife to transfer again.

What else shall be on Sky Nature?

It wouldn’t be a nature channel with out David Attenborough – and Sky guarantees that his pre-existing Sky exhibits will characteristic on the channel, which incorporates the like of David Attenborough’s Galapagos and David Attenborough’s Flying Monsters.

Sky has additionally partnered up with Love Nature – the largest producer of 4K pure historical past content material in the world – that means Sky clients can have entry to lots of of hours of Extremely HD nature TV on demand.

How do I get Sky Nature?

If you’re already a Sky buyer, you’ll have entry to the new channel at no further value, each reside and on demand. So simply sit again, chill out and await the pure historical past enjoyable. If not you can discover out extra about getting Sky right here.

And all the content material from the channel may also be out there via a NOW TV leisure move, which is at the moment out there for £7.99 a month – or a seven-day free trial if you need to give it a go earlier than committing.

It is possible for you to to discover full Sky Nature listings and extra on our TV Information