Sky Q adds ‘Sensible new options’ including Disney+ HDR

Sky has introduced Sky Q is rolling out numerous new options within the coming weeks, including new sports activities centres, voice discovery and Disney+ in Excessive Dynamic Vary (HDR).

Following an upcoming replace, Sky Q clients will have the ability to watch Disney+ content material in HDR, which shows brighter, higher-quality photographs on-screen so long as you personal an HDR suitable TV.

HDR arrived on Sky Q final month together with three Sky Nature documentaries to supply Extremely HQ image high quality for customers which is now accessible for Disney+ subscribers watching by way of Sky. The service guarantees extra extremely HD content material can be made accessible over the subsequent few months, including Sky authentic exhibits, Sky Cinema films and HDR dwell sport in 2021.

New options being launched additionally embody a redesigned platform with a extra accessible interface, present centres for every TV collection, permitting viewers to search out each accessible episode in a single place on Sky Q, and a wise button, enabling watchers to return to an episode they had been half-way by.

Sports activities centres are additionally being launched within the replace, permitting sports activities fan to search out all the newest video games, information, fixtures and tables regarding a specific recreation, whereas Sky Q’s voice search has change into extra intuitive.

“We’ve redesigned Sky Q to make it even smarter, easier and higher at aggregating all the TV and app content material you’re keen on into one place,” stated Fraser Stirling, Sky’s Group Chief Product Officer. “A new-look UI, improved voice search and extra intuitive navigation make every thing simpler to search out with out having to go looking, so you may get to the subsequent episode of Succession, a superb soccer podcast, or select from the preferred British dramas simply.”

This replace is the primary of many being launched to Sky Q and Sky Go, with new updates being rolled out “each few months”.

Disney+ arrived on Sky Q in March to the delight of Disney followers in every single place. The app is built-in into Sky Q, permitting customers to seek for Disney content material alongside Sky selections.

The subscription service, owned by The Walt Disney Firm, includes a host of traditional and newer TV collection and movies from Disney and its subsidiaries, including the Toy Story franchise, Frozen, Marvel films and the X-Males movies.

Current widespread additions to the platform embody Frozen 2 and a filmed model of Broadway musical Hamilton.

