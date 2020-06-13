Sky reveals first look at George Floyd documentary 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds

The brutal demise of George Floyd, after being taken into custody by an American police officer, has made headlines and sparked protests the world over.

Black Lives Matter protests have drawn crowds in America and far past, together with right here within the UK.

Now Sky will air a brand new documentary about George Floyd’s demise, and the function it has to play in overturning oppression and institutional racism.

The title of the documentary, 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds: The Killing of George Floyd, makes reference to the period of time an officer was kneeling on his neck earlier than he died. Sky is so keen about this explicit documentary that it has made the bizarre choice to make it obtainable to everybody, not simply its subscribers.

It is going to be obtainable on YouTube in addition to a number of Sky channels – airing concurrently throughout Sky Information, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness and Sky Documentaries.

Sky has additionally launched a brief trailer to provide you an concept of what to anticipate within the documentary.

That includes photographs of protesters and key civil rights campaigners together with Martin Luther King, it guarantees to place George Floyd’s demise within the context of an extended battle for equality, and to evaluate the importance of this second in historical past that we’re all witnessing. It is going to air after one other weekend of deliberate protests in London.

8 Minutes and 46 Seconds: The Killing of George Floyd will air at 9pm on 15th June. The documentary will air concurrently on Sky One, Sky Information, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness and Sky Documentaries. It is going to even be streamed on YouTube for non-Sky prospects.