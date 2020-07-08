Sky, Sony Pictures Television Agree New Long-Term Partnership – Variety

European pay-TV operator Sky and Sony Pictures Television have agreed a brand new long-term partnership throughout the U.Okay., Eire, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

The deal features a multi-year extension throughout all markets to the unique first pay window, and entry to Sony’s movie library, and extends to all of Sky’s transactional companies throughout its markets. It additionally contains sequence renewals within the U.Okay.

The pact implies that all new and future Sony Pictures Leisure characteristic movie releases, together with latest hits “Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage,” “Little Girls,” “Unhealthy Boys for Life” and the forthcoming sequel “Peter Rabbit 2” can be obtainable on Sky Cinema, alongside the brand new household animation from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Vivo,” and Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters movies “Venom 2” and “Morbius.”

The businesses have additionally prolonged their offers to make the titles obtainable on all of Sky’s transactional companies throughout all its markets – Sky Retailer and Sky Primafila in addition to streaming companies – NOW TV, Sky Ticket, Sky Present and Sky X – giving clients entry to content material dwell and on demand.

The brand new long-term partnership additionally covers SPE’s in depth characteristic movie library, which incorporates the “Resort Transylvania,” “Ghostbusters,” “Karate Child” and the “Spider-Man” franchises. Within the U.Okay. the partnership may also embrace the brand new hit present “For Life” (which is able to premiere on Sky Witness), and future SPT sequence renewals for Sky Leisure with the subsequent seasons of returning hits “Blacklist,” “The Good Physician” and “S.W.A.T.”

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO, UK and Europe, Sky mentioned: “We’re delighted that this newest take care of Sony Pictures means Sky clients throughout Europe can have entry to much more of the content material they love multi function place on Sky Q, alongside Discovery, HBO, Netflix and Showtime, one of the best sport in Europe and our award-winning originals.”

Sky, which is a part of the Comcast group, has 24 million clients throughout seven international locations.