Sky Sports activities’ David Jones picks top three Premier League games this week

David Jones is able to swing again into motion this week because the Premier League returns.

The Sky Sports activities presenter is gearing up for a barrage of dwell games with 64 matches to be proven throughout their platforms on Sky Sports activities and free-to-air Choose TV.

Jones – who historically presents Monday Evening Soccer alongside Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher – is raring to go after the unceremonious lockdown break.

He spoke completely to RadioTimes.com forward of the restart and picked out three Premier League fixtures which have caught his eye within the first spherical of matches.

Take a look at David Jones’ matches it’s good to watch on Sky Sports activities this week.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Date: Wednesday 17th June

Time: 6pm

Channel: Sky Sports activities Premier League + Principal Occasion

DJ: I have a look at Aston Villa in opposition to Sheffield United, the very first recreation of our return. I feel that may be a enormous match. A fully enormous match.

Aston Villa went into lockdown in determined kind, having misplaced their final 4 matches. They desperately want a springboard to get themselves out of hassle, and a win right here, on their return, would ship shockwaves by the remainder of the underside six, I feel.

The return of John McGinn is large. We heard Jack Grealish speaking about him on the Soccer Present, saying he thought he was the most effective gamers within the Premier League earlier than he was injured, by no means thoughts at Aston Villa. That’s going to be completely fascinating from Villa’s perspective.

After which Sheffield United – can they proceed their unbelievable kind? A lot of what they’ve achieved to this point has been primarily based on a capability to be actually robust away from residence. That is an energetic take a look at for them, on the primary recreation again, to see in the event that they’re the identical extraordinary staff that they had been earlier than soccer was paused.

That may be a enormous recreation.

Tottenham v Manchester United

Date: Friday 19th June

Time: 8:15pm

Channel: Sky Sports activities Premier League + Principal Occasion

DJ: The sport on the Friday evening sees Jose Mourinho taking over Manchester United, clearly. There’s a fascination and a curiosity about that. Once more, Spurs have gotten gamers getting back from harm, when, earlier than lockdown, they had been actually struggling for numbers at one level.

They’ve acquired Harry Kane again, match and firing. Son as effectively. That’ll be actually fascinating, to see how they go in opposition to a Manchester United facet who most likely didn’t need the pause to occur. They had been one of many in-form groups going into March and appeared in actually fine condition.

Now that they’ve Paul Pogba coming again into the combo with Bruno Fernandes – I feel it’s charming to see how they fare collectively. And possibly [Pogba] may have a brand new position – simply studying round a few of the interviews, possibly he does turn into a quantity 10, which does swimsuit him higher. That will likely be actually fascinating.

Everton v Liverpool

Date: Sunday 21st June

Time: 7pm

Channel: Sky Sports activities Premier League + Principal Occasion/Choose TV

DJ: The Merseyside derby is on the Sunday night. I feel it’s good that it’s going to be on Merseyside. I feel it could have been an actual disgrace had it should have been moved.

It is likely to be a title occasion for Liverpool – a socially-distanced title occasion for Liverpool – at Goodison Park. Everton followers have been dreading this recreation for a protracted, very long time, purely on the premise that it might be a recreation that offers the title to Liverpool, they usually’d have for that to occur at Goodison.

It’s going to be free-to-air as effectively on the Sky channel (Choose TV) so I feel that’s acquired added significance for us due to that. And clearly, Everton will likely be praying that Manchester Metropolis don’t lose in opposition to Arsenal, and can take a bit of little bit of strain off them.

They appeared a staff in fine condition below Carlo Ancelotti going into the break. They’ve had a few accidents within the build-up to Mission Restart, however I’m positive they’ll be doing every thing they’ll to attempt to cease Liverpool.

