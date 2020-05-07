Sky Studios Invests in New Drama Outfit Longboat Pictures – Variety

Sky Studios has taken a minority stake in new drama producer Longboat Pictures, based by “Bridgerton” director Julie Anne Robinson and former ITV govt Victoria Fea.

The outfit was based in 2019 by Los Angeles-based director-producer Robinson and ex-ITV commissioner Fea. The deal marks the most recent funding for Sky Studios, which just lately took a minority stake in “Luther” producer Hilary Salmon’s new outfit The Lighthouse, and beforehand invested in Wendy Darke’s pure historical past outfit True to Nature.

Below the deal, Sky Studios’ funding will enable Longboat to speed up development and develop its artistic crew. The manufacturing outfit will work with Sky Studios to develop content material for distribution on the Sky platforms, in addition to different networks.

Robinson beforehand directed each theater and award-winning TV reveals in the U.Okay. (“Blackpool,” “Coming Down the Mountain”), earlier than shifting to Los Angeles, the place her directing credit embrace “The Good Place,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Grace & Frankie.” She has additionally directed 13 community pilots and introduced seven collection to air, in addition to directing studio options and, most just lately, “Bridgerton” for Shondaland and Netflix.

In the meantime, Fea was a senior drama commissioner for eight years at U.Okay. industrial broadcaster ITV, the place she commissioned “The Durrells,” “Marcella,” “Victoria,” “Harlots” and “Unforgotten,” in addition to serials “A Confession,” “Manhunt,” “Harmless” and “Little Boy Blue.” Previous to becoming a member of ITV, Fea was an govt producer, producer and script editor in the indie sector, for outfits together with World Productions and Wall to Wall, in addition to the BBC.

General, Sky Studios has fairness stakes in 9 manufacturing firms in the U.Okay. and the U.S., together with “Nice British Bake-Off” creator Love Productions and actuality crime producer Jupiter Leisure. Launched in 2019, the studio develops, produces and funds authentic drama, comedy and documentary and has round 52 scripted reveals in manufacturing.

Forthcoming reveals embrace “The Third Day” with Jude Legislation; “ZeroZeroZero,” from the makers of “Gomorrah;” and “The New Pope,” directed by Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino.

Gary Davey, CEO of Sky Studios, mentioned: “Longboat Pictures has a wealth of experience and expertise in the drama subject, each in the U.Okay. and U.S. We’re excited to be becoming a member of forces with them in this new partnership and bringing viewers world-class, partaking reveals.”

Cameron Roach, Sky’s director of drama, added: “Victoria and Julie Anne are extremely effectively revered program makers internationally and have distinctive author relationships. Their editorial sensibility and their ambition to evolve bold, entertaining scripted reveals, chimes very a lot with our outlook at Sky Studios.”

Robinson and Fea mentioned: “We’re very pleased to be collaborating with Sky Studios at such an thrilling time in their improvement. The world wants entertaining tales greater than ever in the intervening time, and we’re wanting ahead to creating them in our new partnership.”