Sky Studios, Italian Rapper Salmo Team on In-House Project Blocco 181 – Variety

Sky Studios is teaming with widespread Italian musician and rapper Salmo to develop “Blocco 181” (working title), an in-house TV manufacturing.

Salmo will function inventive and music producer of “Blocco 181” and also will star within the sequence, which can mark the Italian rap artist’s first TV challenge.

The inventive hub Purple Joint Movie, which is led by companions Paolo Vari and David Fischer, is collaborating with Sky Studios to develop the challenge. The sequence is being produced in-house at Sky Studios in Italy with Nils Hartmann and his crew. Now at script stage, “Blocco 181” is anticipated to start out capturing in 2021.

“Blocco 181” shall be set within the multi-ethnic communities on the outskirts of Milan, and can revolve round themes of affection, generational conflicts, feminine emancipation and, above all, energy struggles.

“With this sequence I want to maintain the bar excessive and transcend, even whereas telling life within the suburbs, displaying them for what they’re, one thing that has at all times fascinated me, a multi-layered world that lacks nothing: chaos, vitality, energy, weaknesses, conflicts, ardour,” mentioned Salmo.

“All this generates wealth and power, that are additionally the weather that may take this story past,” mentioned Salo, whose sold-out “Playlist Tour 2019″ noticed him carry out to over 220,000 folks in Italy. Salmo is the primary Italian artist to have eight songs enter Spotify’s World Chart.

His newest album “Playlist” has additionally been a success. The artist has been praised for introducing parts of electronics and hardcore rap into his music.

“Salmo has a singular capability to fuse totally different languages, genres, textures and tradition in his music, a ability that makes this collaboration with Sky so thrilling,” mentioned Nicola Maccanico, the chief VP of programming for Sky Italia.

“‘Blocco 181’ will invite viewers to take a look at modern-day Milan by way of new eyes and re-examine what it means to stay in a globalized world the place extremes co-exist,” mentioned Maccanico, who added that the challenge has “an especially topical, fascinating and sophisticated theme.”

Hartmann, who runs authentic manufacturing at Sky Italia, mentioned this partnership with Salmo underscores “Sky Studios’ ambition to create contemporary, thought-provoking and daring tv with essentially the most thrilling new voices from throughout Europe and past.”

Hartmann additionally referred to Sky Italia’s current announcement of its first in-house sequence challenge written and directed by Italian siblings Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo, who gained the Silver Bear in Berlin with “Dangerous Tales” eventually 12 months’s pageant.