Sky Studios to Produce Series by Italy’s Berlin Prize Winners D’Innocenzo Brothers (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo, who simply scooped screenwriting honors on the Berlin Movie Competition for his or her darkish drama “Unhealthy Tales,” are set for his or her first TV sequence — a undertaking that can even mark the primary Italian authentic produced in-house below the Sky Studios banner.

Particulars are being stored below wraps of the brand new Sky Studios skein written and directed by the recent Italian directorial duo, who’re twins, past that will probably be “an investigative noir that delves into the human soul in all its abysmal complexity,” they informed Selection.

Sky Studios is the Comcast-owned pan-European pay-TV operator’s devoted manufacturing arm, which has been ramping up manufacturing and at present has 52 scripted exhibits within the pipeline throughout Europe.

“Unhealthy Tales,” which intently examines a small group of households dwelling with their kids in a suburb festering with poisonous male sadism and adolescent rage, made a splash in Berlin as a extra mature followup to their debut “Boys Cry,” which had additionally scored kudos following a 2018 Berlin Panorama launch.

The D’Innocenzo’s present for Sky Studios just isn’t the beforehand introduced TV sequence the brothers had within the pipeline for ITV-owned manufacturing firm Cattleya, which was centered round a present-day exorcist. The standing of that present stays unsure, although Cattleya not too long ago confirmed the undertaking remains to be in play.

The younger Italian duo even have their third characteristic movie within the works with their common producers Pepito Productions. Nonetheless, the Sky Studios TV present shall be their subsequent undertaking to go into manufacturing.

Capturing on the as-yet-untitled present is predicted to begin in 2021, produced internally by Sky Italia head of authentic productions Nils Hartmann and his group.

Sky Italia EVP of programming Nicola Maccanico in a press release mentioned he was proud to produce the D’Innocenzo’s first TV sequence, and to be making a present “for the primary time in-house in Italy with Sky Studios.”

Maccanico additionally famous that Imaginative and prescient Distribution, the native theatrical distributor arrange by Sky Italia and several other high Italian manufacturing gamers, is the Italian distributor of “Unhealthy Tales,” which is at present set for launch in Italian cinemas on April 16.

“The ecosystem we have now constructed to improve our skill to work together with Italian expertise is working, and the synergy between Sky’s authentic productions and our movie distribution confirms this,” Maccanico famous.

The D’Innocenzo brothers praised Sky Studios for sharing “our consideration to particulars, braveness and narrative ambition.”

“The sequence that we’ll create collectively goes to strongly replicate this frequent want to have a look at the world by unprecedented and sudden views,” they mentioned.