Sky Studios Ups Jane Millichip to Chief Content Officer For Europe

Lengthy-time Sky government Jane Millichip has been promoted to chief content material officer for Sky Studios, overseeing all of Europe.

Millichip, the previous managing director of distributor Sky Imaginative and prescient, was tapped because the studio’s chief content material officer for the U.Ok. in July 2020. Now, her remit has expanded to all the Comcast-backed pay-TV operator’s markets in Europe, together with Germany and Italy.

In a memo to employees, Gary Davey, CEO of Sky Studios, who’s retiring later this yr, mentioned the transfer is meant to permit the org to “reply faster to buyer calls for, establish new, inventive alternatives throughout Group and work much more intently to ship content material to Sky UK, Italia and Deutschland, working to the briefs set out by [Sky UK director of content Zai Bennett], [Sky Italia head Nicola Maccanico] and [Sky Deutschland executive VP content Elke Walthelm].”

Upon launch of Sky Studios in June 2019, Millichip was named chief business officer. In July got here the content material function that noticed her overseeing editorial actions at Sky Studios within the U.Ok., together with in-house and indie growth. As a part of her function, Millichip has additionally managed Sky Studios’ business actions, together with worldwide deficit funding and manufacturing partnerships.

Launched in 2018, Sky Studios’ remit is to supply, develop and produce scripted Sky Originals for Sky’s platforms throughout Europe, with all initiatives collectively commissioned by Sky Studios and the originating territory (i.e. Sky UK, Sky Italia or Sky Deutschland).

Prior to Sky Studios, Millichip was well-known for her function main “Britannia” and “Patrick Melrose” distributor Sky Imaginative and prescient, Sky’s former manufacturing and gross sales arm, which was merged into NBCU World Distribution in October 2019. Millichip and the crew grew the enterprise from £8 million ($11 million) in revenues to £250 million ($346 million) in six years, spearheading Sky’s funding into impartial manufacturing corporations and content material distribution.

Millichip started her profession as a journalist, and since transferring into TV, has been a commissioning editor, producer and distributor. She is a trustee of the Royal Tv Society and a board member of the Edinburgh TV Competition and several other U.Ok. and U.S. manufacturing corporations. She can be a Trustee of the environmental academic charity, SEEd.

Learn on for the memo from Gary Davey, CEO of Sky Studios:

At the moment we’re saying an essential step within the evolution of Sky Studios.

After we launched Sky Studios 21 months in the past, for the primary time ever we introduced collectively all the content material groups throughout unique scripted comedy and drama into one organisation; a Group-wide perform that might leverage our scale and harness the creativity of our groups throughout the UK, Italy and Germany.

Since then, our unique scripted slate throughout the Group has gone from strength-to-strength with break-out hits like I Hate Suzie, Der Move and Petra delivering content material price paying for. What has been significantly notable is the variety of our unique programmes that discover sturdy audiences throughout all three markets, participating viewers properly past their originating territory.

Most not too long ago, two of our Italian collection – Devils and ZeroZeroZero – have delivered sturdy viewing to Sky UK, whereas UK-originated collection reminiscent of Gangs of London and A Discovery of Witches have travelled properly throughout the Group, alongside worldwide hits from Sky Deutschland, Das Boot and Babylon Berlin.

Although our unique content material slate will proceed to serve our 24m prospects with distinctive, native content material made for them in every market, we’re in the present day bringing our content material groups even nearer along with the appointment of Jane Millichip as Chief Content Officer for Sky Studios throughout the Group.

Final yr, Jane took on duty for Sky Studios content material groups within the UK, as well as to her business duties. Efficient in the present day, Marcus Ammon and Nils Hartmann, our Sky Studios management in Germany and Italy, will report to Jane.

Marcus and Nils are each distinctive abilities, deeply revered by the business and with sturdy inventive instincts; understanding what our prospects need and worth, each in Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia, and throughout the Group. They’ve every constructed sturdy groups in addition to daring and creatively formidable slates. I might personally like to thank each of them for all they’ve delivered for Sky to this point. Although, in fact, they each know me properly sufficient to know that I’ll rapidly comply with my thanks with ‘full steam forward!’ I’m excited to see them and their content material groups thrive on this new construction.

This new organisation will permit us to reply faster to buyer calls for, establish new, inventive alternatives throughout Group and work much more intently to ship content material to Sky UK, Italia and Deutschland, working to the briefs set out by Zai, Nicola and Elke.

I couldn’t be extra excited concerning the future pipeline of Sky Originals. The mix of native comedy and drama mixed with tentpole Sky Originals that journey throughout Group is one thing our prospects extremely worth and anticipate from Sky.

With this new organisation, we are actually arrange to proceed delivering in opposition to this technique for our prospects.

Gary