Sky Studios Viral Contagion Drama ‘Anna’ Set to Launch — Trailer

Hotly anticipated TV sequence “Anna,” the Sky Studios Authentic centered on a 13-year-old lady who should take care of a viral contagion that kills off all adults on the island of Sicily, is ready to launch on Sky in Italy on April 23.

Directed by novelist-turned-director Niccolò Ammaniti (“The Miracle”), who co-wrote with Francesca Manieri (“Daughter of Mine”), the present was pressured to halt manufacturing in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ammaniti subsequently accomplished precept pictures, returning to Sicily in July after a call was made to cut back the variety of episodes from eight to six. Selection has been given unique entry to its last worldwide trailer.

“Anna” is a Sky Authentic sequence commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky Italia produced by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Mieli with Lorenzo Gangarossa for Wildside, a Fremantle firm, in co-production with Arte France, The New Life Firm, and Kwaï.

Following its Italian launch the skein, set in a post-pandemic world inhabited solely by youngsters, will play after the summer season in France on Arte the place Ammaniti’s “The Miracle” scored nice scores in 2019. “Anna” may even be enjoying on Arte in Germany.

Fremantle is distributing “Anna” internationally – together with for U.Ok. – launching gross sales at MipTV the place it’s highlighting this present amongst prime titles in its 2021 lineup.

Newcomer Giulia Dragotto a 14-year-old from Palermo – who was chosen amongst two thousand candidates – performs the tenacious and daring Anna. She units out seeking her kidnapped little brother, Astor – performed by 9-year-old Alessandro Pecorella, additionally making his first TV look. Her search takes place amongst burnt fields and mysterious woods, ruins of procuring facilities and deserted cities, inside the nice abandoned areas of the island of Sicily, the place a virus has killed nearly all adults, amongst wild communities of survivors. Anna has as her information a pocket book that her mom, performed by Elena Lietti (The Miracle). “However day after day she discovers that the principles of the previous now not apply, and she or he may have to invent new ones,” as promotional supplies put it.

“After writing ‘Anna’ as a novel I spent years persevering with to take into consideration this story,” Ammaniti mentioned throughout a web-based press convention on Monday. “I had actually focussed on Anna as its protagonist to delve into this story of a younger girl who finds herself on this new world. How she faces it; how she turns into a mom with out being one; what she imagines of the long run; how she manages to transcend the bounds of this unusual existence that lies in entrance of her. The extra I thought of it, the extra different [parallel] tales began to emerge,” he added.

Sky Italy Government Vice President Programming Nicola Maccanico throughout the presser mentioned that, no matter apparent analogies to me made with the present post-pandemic second that we live, the important thing to “Anna” is “the connection between adults and kids” and identified that at current “we live at a time when the pure transition from childhood into maturity is extra advanced” that it used to be.

Wildside CEO Mario Gianani underlined that “Anna” was a “massive problem” as a result of it’s “a style that’s not often been accomplished in Italy despite the fact that Niccolò as a author has been doing it for a few years,” he mentioned.

“What struck us from the outset was Niccolò’s skill to re-invent a style,” he added. “With Francesca [Manieri] they tried to create a world for a dystopian sequence that was extra life like; extra actual. A world that’s utterly completely different from the dystopian worlds that we’re used to,” Gianani famous.