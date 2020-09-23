Sky Suspends ‘Brassic’ Shoot As Crew Member Exhibits COVID-19 Symptoms

Filming of Comcast-owned Sky’s comedy present “Brassic” has been quickly halted after a crew member exhibited coronavirus signs, a Sky spokesperson has confirmed to Selection.

“All through this time, the protection of our colleagues and clients stays our primary precedence,” mentioned the Sky spokesperson. “The ‘Brassic’ manufacturing has paused with forged and crew now self-isolating. We’ll return to manufacturing as quickly as it’s protected to take action.” The forged and crew is predicted to quarantine for at the very least two weeks.

Produced by Calamity Movies, “Brassic” is a comedy drama sequence for Sky One and ITV International co-created by Danny Brocklehurst and Joseph Gilgun and written by Brocklehurst and Alex Ganley. It stars Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Aaron Heffernan, Parth Thakerar, Ryan Sampson, Tom Hanson, Ruth Sheen and Dominic West.

The primary season, which aired in 2019, was one in every of Sky One’s highest-rated comedies of the final decade. The second season was aired throughout the U.Okay. lockdown, in Might. Filming was underway on the third season.

Brocklehurst was nominated within the comedy writing class on the BAFTA tv craft awards earlier this yr.

The pause comes at a time when the U.Okay. has elevated restrictions on account of fears of a second wave of coronavirus, heading into the autumn and winter. The federal government’s prime advisers estimate that except the upturn is halted, case numbers will develop exponentially to succeed in 49,000 per day in October, with as much as 200 day by day deaths by November.

The most recent restrictions include no entertainment-specific coverage measures, and have to this point had no speedy influence on movie and TV productions within the U.Okay.