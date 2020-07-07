Sky Takes Full Control of ‘Bake Off’ Producer Love – Variety

European pay TV operator Sky has taken 100% possession of Love Productions, the producer behind “The Nice British Bake Off.”

Sky acquired a 70% stake within the firm, led by Richard McKerrow, in 2014. The deal to amass the remaining stake was sealed in February, however was disclosed Monday in Love’s annual accounts.

The acquisition was made via Sky’s manufacturing arm, Sky Studios, which has additionally invested in factual specialists Blast Movies and True North Productions, leisure and format skilled Znak & Co, pure historical past producer True to Nature, and drama producers The Lighthouse and Longboat, amongst others.

Jane Millichip, Sky Studios’ chief business officer, stated: “Love Productions is a world-class manufacturing firm that has continued to create standard, thought-provoking and award-winning factual and factual leisure reveals since Sky first invested in 2014.”

“We’re proud that Love Productions is now a wholly-owned Sky Studios firm and we look ahead to persevering with to work with Richard and the workforce as we construct on their continued success.”

In March, it was introduced that actor, author and comic Matt Lucas would be part of Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in “Bake Off.” Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig.

In addition to “Bake Off” and its spinoffs, Love’s reveals embody “The Nice British Stitching Bee” and “The Nice Pottery Throw Down.”