Sky Talks Variety, Teases HBO’s ‘Third Day,’ John Lennon Documentary

Comcast-owned pay TV operator Sky has underlined its dedication to range, with U.Okay. content material boss Zai Bennett increasing on the £30 million ($39 million) earmarked over the subsequent three years for range coaching and enhancing Black and minority ethnic illustration in any respect ranges.

Sky has targets in place to measure development of under-represented teams all through the group. “For me, the assemble of the targets is absolutely necessary,” mentioned Bennett, talking as a part of the Edinburgh TV Competition on Monday. “I discover them a very useful method of driving what we’re doing. Nonetheless, I don’t assume we’ve accomplished in addition to we presumably can; we’ll at all times be open and report in regards to the targets, in order that we do that rather more.”

Bennett mentioned Sky can be at the moment reviewing its commissioning course of with checks and balances in place to ship these targets. Sky will add incapacity and gender to the range goal and an announcement is due quickly, added Bennett. “We have to get on with that.”

Sky’s director of factual Poppy Dixon mentioned the org is searching for extra numerous tales. “That doesn’t must be essentially tales about race or racial injustice,” Dixon mentioned. “It will also be tales that occur to have a extra numerous group of individuals in them and that’s clearly race, gender, incapacity, all the things.”

Sky has had a strong relationship with HBO, which has seen co-productions reminiscent of “Chernobyl” and “The Younger Pope” emerge lately. The pact continues with upcoming six-parter “The Third Day,” starring Jude Legislation and Naomie Harris, which was teased throughout the Edinburgh panel. Three episodes of the sequence — which heart on the completely different experiences of a person and lady who arrive at a mysterious island — characteristic Legislation’s viewpoint and the remaining three on Harris’. “In between that, we’re going to do a dwell piece of immersive theater on Sky Arts, which hyperlink the 2 collectively, a form of first within the drama world,” mentioned Bennett.

Elsewhere, Dixon additionally revealed 5 new Sky unique documentaries, beginning with “Let Me Take You Down,” an investigation into the homicide of John Lennon with in-depth entry to his killer, Mark Chapman, that’s anticipated to be prepared in time for the musician’s 40th dying anniversary in December.

Soccer documentaries embody “Micah Richards: Tackling Racism” during which the Premier League participant (pictured) explores the true scale of racism in British soccer, whereas “The Legislation Man” charts the rise of celebrity sportsman, Denis Legislation. “Sir Stirling Moss, The Uncrowned King of F1,” will discover the life, profession and legacy of the Components 1 legend, and “The Wimbledon Kidnapping” tells the story of one of the vital notorious circumstances of mistaken id within the U.Okay.