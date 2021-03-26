Sky Ups Jamie Morris to Director of Programs for U.Okay., Ireland

Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky has promoted director of program technique Jamie Morris to director of packages, successfully making him the deputy to Zai Bennett, managing director of content material for the U.Okay. and Ireland.

In his his new position, Morris will assume accountability for commissioning and buying content material alongside Bennett and the style administrators at Sky. Morris led on the arrange of and commissioning for the Sky factual channels earlier than Poppy Dixon, director of factual, joined final 12 months. He’ll retain accountability for scheduling and total program technique throughout Sky’s portfolio of channels.

“As our portfolio of providers has grown, largely pushed by Jamie, we now originate in all the important thing genres,” Bennett mentioned in an inside notice to workers, seen by Selection. “Jamie and his staff carry out a pivotal position in designing and managing the person content material manufacturers and his perception in to what we’d like throughout the providers for our clients is vital to our success.

“We aren’t altering any of our commissioning processes or routines, however this modification will imply that we are able to be sure that programming selections proceed to be made shortly and successfully throughout all genres,” continued Bennett. “Jamie will proceed to work intently with the style administrators within the content material and studios groups in addition to the broader advertising, PR, social, operational and merchandising groups to ship huge hits for our clients as half of our Sky portfolio.”

Bennett additionally confirmed Elizabeth Rowlands within the position of director of content material compliance and coverage. “This can be a reflection of the position she performs throughout the content material staff and the pivotal operate her staff carry out, notably with extra Sky content material manufacturers than ever and the addition of regulatory administration to her remit,” Bennett mentioned. “Elizabeth and her staff additionally help Sky Sports activities, Sky Media and represents Sky externally with Ofcom. Elizabeth is a unbelievable chief who has constructed a excessive performing and inclusive staff.”