Skydance Animation’s ‘Luck,’ ‘Spellbound’ Scheduled for 2022 Release

Paramount Footage will launch Skydance Animation titles “Luck” and “Spellbound” in 2022.

Paramount made the announcement Monday. It got here three years after David Ellison’s Skydance Media launched Skydance Animation by forming a partnership with Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios.

“Luck,” directed by Peggy Holmes, will open on Feb. 18, 2022, as the primary function from Skydance Animation. The story facilities on the unluckiest woman alive who stumbles upon a world of excellent and dangerous luck and should be part of with magical creatures to uncover a power extra highly effective than luck itself.

“Spellbound” has been set for a Nov. 11, 2022, launch. The story is about in a world of magic the place a younger woman should break the spell that has break up her kingdom in two. “Shrek” director Vicky Jensen, winner of the first-ever Academy Award for Greatest Animated Characteristic, will re-team with “Shrek” producer David Lipman.

“Spellbound” is written by Lauren Hyne and Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. Eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken is writing the unique rating and songs.

Skydance Animation president Holly Edwards stated, “’Luck’ and ‘Spellbound’ create wealthy worlds and compelling characters that we all know will resonate with audiences in all places. It’s extremely thrilling to see our group of legendary creatives working across the clock and throughout the globe to convey these footage to life.”

“’Luck’ and ‘Spellbound’ mark the subsequent part of Skydance and Paramount’s dedication to function animation for the theatrical expertise,” stated Paramount’s president of home distribution, Chris Aronson. “These movies not solely proceed our longstanding relationship with Skydance, however, together with Paramount Animation’s personal upcoming movies, imply we will probably be releasing event-level animated movies for years to come back.”

Skydance Animation is headed by John Lasseter and Edwards.