Skydance Hires Rebecca Mall; Jack Horner, Anne Globe to Exit Company

Skydance Media has employed Rebecca Mall as the brand new head of promoting.

Together with information of Mall’s rent, Skydance introduced that Jack Horner is departing his put up as govt VP of company communications and publicity, whereas Anne Globe is exiting as chief advertising officer.

Within the newly designed position, Mall will oversee all features of the corporate’s advertising efforts, together with streaming, theatrical, animation and TV. She’s anticipated to begin in 2021. Mall beforehand labored at WME as a senior advertising govt and at Paramount Photos because the co-president of home advertising.

Globe joined Skydance in 2015. Throughout her 5-year stint, she spearheaded advertising efforts for quite a few properties, together with “Mission: Unimaginable – Rogue Nation” and “Mission: Unimaginable – Fallout.” Prior to Skydance, she was the chief advertising officer at DreamWorks Animation, engaged on franchises together with “Shrek,” “How to Practice Your Dragon” and “Madagascar.”

Skydance employed Horner in 2018 as senior VP of company communications and publicity. He was not too long ago promoted to govt VP. Earlier than coming to Skydance, Horner labored at Warner Bros. because the VP of worldwide company communications. Prior to that position, he served because the studio’s chief spokesperson and media strategist for greater than 5 years. At Warners, he labored on movies resembling “Mad Max: Fury Highway,” “Batman V. Superman,” “Implausible Beasts” and “It.” Horner additionally labored at Information Corp as VP of company affairs and company communications.

Skydance not too long ago co-produced and co-financed “Terminator: Darkish Destiny,” “Prime Gun: Maverick” and Netflix’s “6 Underground.” Its upcoming theatrical slate contains the following two “Mission: Unimaginable” motion pictures and the G.I. Joe prequel “Snake Eyes.”

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.