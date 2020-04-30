Skydance Media Hires Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon as General Counsel – Variety

Skydance Media has named veteran leisure govt Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon to the newly created publish of basic counsel.

The corporate has additionally promoted Jun Oh to president of world enterprise and authorized affairs.

The strikes come following Skydance’s acquisition of Ilion Studios in Madrid earlier this month and mirror the corporate’s continued dedication to enlargement. McKinnon and Oh will each report back to Jesse Sisgold, president and chief working officer.

McKinnon will present key authorized and strategic steering on main company transactions, together with acquisitions, financing and joint ventures, as properly as oversee company governance and employment issues for the corporate.

Oh’s promotion from head of theatrical and interactive enterprise affairs provides tv and animation tasks. He’ll now run all enterprise and authorized affairs on a world foundation associated to the event, manufacturing and distribution of Skydance’s core content material divisions.

“I couldn’t be extra happy to welcome Stephanie and to congratulate Jun,” mentioned Sisgold. “Stephanie’s authorized acumen and strategic thoughts will play an necessary position as we proceed to develop our international capability whereas working our operations on the highest purposeful and moral requirements. And Jun has confirmed shortly that he’s a rare govt and dealmaker and is extremely deserving of this expanded position.”

McKinnon joins Skydance Media from Vice Media the place she served as senior VP, deputy basic counsel, overseeing authorized for all strategic initiatives, together with worldwide enlargement, joint ventures, market entry, investments, fairness raises and acquisitions. Previous to Vice, she was VP of authorized and enterprise affairs for Whistle Sports activities.

Oh joined Skydance in 2018 and has been a key participant in executing all offers for Skydance’s movie slate together with the corporate’s $275 million fairness partnership deal between Skydance, RedBird Capital and CJ ENM. Previous to Skydance, he labored at International Highway Leisure and Warner Bros.

Skydance’s manufacturing credit embody the “Mission: Not possible” and “Star Trek” franchises. Upcoming titles embody “High Gun: Maverick,” “With out Regret,” “Snake Eyes” and “The Tomorrow Battle.”