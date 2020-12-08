Skydance TV to Develop Novella ‘Ring Shout’ With KiKi Layne to Star

In a aggressive scenario, Skydance Tv has acquired the rights to P. Djéli Clark’s fantasy historic novella “Ring Shout” with plans to develop it as a tv collection.

KiKi Layne is hooked up to star within the venture, with Kasi Lemmons hooked up to write, direct, and function showrunner. Each Lemmons and Layne will govt produce together with Clark, Marc Evans, Matt Jackson, and Skydance Tv’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Invoice Bost. The e-book was initially printed by Tor Books in October.

“Ring Shout” tells the story of an otherworldly evil that has risen within the Nineteen Twenties South within the type of monsters who take up residence throughout the our bodies of individuals full of hate – particularly the Ku Klux Klan. D.W. Griffith’s “Delivery of a Nation” helps to swell the Klan’s ranks and the monsters are ingesting deep from the darkest ideas of racism. Throughout the nation they unfold concern and violence. However even monsters can die. Standing of their means is a younger Black lady, Maryse Boudreaux (Layne), and her two pals and fellow resistance fighters – a foul-mouthed sharpshooter and a Harlem Hellfighter. Armed with blade, bullet and bomb, they hunt their hunters and ship the Klan’s demons straight to Hell. However one thing even larger is brewing in Macon, and the battle on Hell is about to warmth up. And Maryse, haunted by occasions of her previous, is the one one who can put a cease to all of it.

Layne lately starred within the hit Netflix motion movie “The Outdated Guard,” which was produced by Skydance. She additionally appeared within the movies “If Beale Avenue Might Speak” and 2019’s “Native Son.” She is subsequent set to seem within the upcoming sequel “Coming 2 America,” which can debut on Amazon in March.

Layne is repped by WME, Nameless Content material, and Sloane Supply.

Lemmons’ previous directing credit embrace the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet.” She can also be identified for her 1997 debut function “Eve’s Bayou” in addition to movies like “The Caveman’s Valentine” and “Speak to Me.” On the TV facet, she has directed episodes of “Self Made: Impressed by the Lifetime of Madam C.J. Walker,” “Luke Cage” and “Photographs Fired” beforehand.

She is repped by Gersh.