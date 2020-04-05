General News

Skype reminds everyone it still exists with Zoom-like video chat option

April 5, 2020
1 Min Read

Skype reminds everyone it still exists with Zoom-like video chat option

Throughout the aughts and early 2010s, Skype dominated the sector of video calling. Nonetheless amid the recent development in FaceTimes, HouseParties, and Zooms resulting from coronavirus-necessitated social distancing, it is been nowhere.

On Friday, Skype kindly reminded the sector of its life with a tweet. Evidently Skype actually has a video chat Zoom-like functionality often known as Meet Now that doesn’t require having a Skype account or the app — who knew!

It tweeted in regards to the attribute with a hyperlink to the service and a six second looping video that proves its life.

Introducing a straightforward, hassle-free method to hook up with the important different individuals in your existence on #Skype, no sign-u.s.or downloads required. Discover out about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx

— Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020 Be taught additional…

Additional about Skype, Video Calling, Social Distancing, Tech, and Properly being

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment