Skyrim Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch, getting closer after appearing on another record

On the iconic date of November 11, 2021, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, a reissue of the popular RPG de Bethesda with improved graphics and various new features. However, the release did not occur for the Nintendo Switch, but was registered for the hybrid console by Taiwan’s age ratings body in the first half of this same year.

That happened in the month of May and now, in early September 2022, it has reappeared in another registry. This time it has been GOthe European age classification body, which has listed a version for Nintendo Switch in its database, although it has not registered a future release date and only appears on the day it was incorporated into the system (August 31).

It already appeared in the Taiwan body in MayBeyond the classification for people over 18 and the description, which is the same as that of the PC versions and the rest of the consoles, more details of this more than possible edition for the Nintendo hybrid are unknown. The record has arrived in the middle of rumors about a possible Nintendo Direct during September in which it could be announced and where they would clarify if it could be upgraded from the Special Edition for the same cost as on the rest of the platforms.

The truth is that, whether it ends up coming out soon or not on Switch, the fifth numbered installment of the Bethesda role-playing saga seems immortal. Waiting for the sixth, whose development is still a long way offyou can take a look at what our colleague Alberto Pastor thought of this reissue in his analysis of Skyrim Anniversary Edition, published in November 2021 in this house.

