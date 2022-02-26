Skyrim Opens The Doors To Creativity, Literally: This Fan Project Brings Its Dungeons To Life

A player recreates one of the most iconic puzzles of the title along with a mechanism that simulates the Bethesda experience.

We know that Skyrim has come into our hands a long time ago, but the most surprising thing is that the community has never released the adventure devised by Bethesda. So much so that from 3DJuegos we have not been able to avoid listing up to 7 curiosities of the game that still unsettle our jaws, although the fan creativity is not far behind either.

This time we focus on the project of the Reddit user energizerturtle2, who has recreated one of the most iconic gates in Skyrim in his own house. As you can see in the images that accompany this news, the player has taken the mission of The Golden Claw and has decided to make the entrance-puzzle that we found in one of the dungeons.

And he has done it literally, since the Reddit user has also built the mechanism necessary for the door to open only if we put the correct combination. On this occasion we do not have the golden claw to consult the order of the symbols, but without a doubt it is a very elaborate detail.

It is not the first time that we see Skyrim references in real life thanks to the projects in your community. Sticking with the Bethesda game, his map was carved out of wood with a pretty impressive amount of detail, though we shouldn’t forget that Skyrim will be taking a small step outside of video games with a board game that has scheduled for launch in 2022.