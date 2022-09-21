SkyShowtime lands in Europe: this is what it tells us about the arrival in Spain of Netflix’s new rival

Streaming services have undergone many changes in recent months, with announcements of mergers such as the case of HBO and Discovery + as well as the drop in prices that Netflix will experience by including ads. All this responds to a market that is increasingly more competitive, and it does not seem that it will go less, quite the opposite. We see this with the official arrival of the SkyShowtime service in Europestarting with the northern countries, although it is expected to end up expanding in the coming months.

This service is initially launched in the countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, but will arrive on October 25 in both Portugal and the Netherlands. This makes us think that in the coming months we will see its expansion to other countries such as Spain. for now we can keep all the content that can be enjoyed upon arrival.

SkyShowtime will arrive loaded with mythical content

This service is presented as a compilation of the best quality entertainment available today with thousands of hours of content to enjoy, including movies and series. Specifically, it stands out for have exclusive releases from Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, being two of the most relevant studios that exist in Hollywood due to their age.





Nowadays there is a large catalog of movies available that without a doubt can end up attracting you a lot. These include recent releases such as Top Gun: Maverick as well as Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Origin of Gru, The Northman, Sing 2, Sonic 2. The Movie, The Lost City, Downton Abbey: A New Era , Nope!, Belfast, Ambulance: Escape Plan and The Bad Guys.

Keep in mind that this new service arrives in Europe to replace Paramount +migrating all the users of this platform to SkyShowtime as well as all the content that was available, for example Halo, Yellowstone, The Offer and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

For the smallest of the house there will also be a dedicated space with series and movies adapted to their age. In this way, it is about covering the entire age range, although SkyShowtime wanted to highlight above all thatFinally there is a platform where these types of premieres are hosted that will be able to be enjoyed throughout Europe very soon.

The price is really interesting, since stays at 6.99 euros in Finland (although it could vary when it arrives in the southern countries) and its application is available on iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV and countless other platforms. In this way, total accessibility is guaranteed regardless of the operating system or platform, and it is also available in its web version.