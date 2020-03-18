Slack targets non-tech users with UI design tweaks

Slack has unveiled quite a lot of changes to its workforce chat app aimed towards making a more practical and additional intuitive individual experience, as a result of it objectives a wider fluctuate of shoppers. This contains a message “compose” button, extra easy navigation and customizable sidebars.

Early adopters of Slack tended to be tech professionals operating in IT or device constructing. Nevertheless as use of Slack has boomed throughout the six years since its launch — with 12 million day-to-day full of life clients, collectively with at many big enterprise firms — the types of workers relying on the app for collaborating with colleagues has developed. After tech professionals, the quickest rising use cases are literally in product sales, promoting and advertising and marketing, and purchaser toughen, said Slack.

