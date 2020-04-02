Slack to integrate more features with Microsoft Teams

Slack has added a voice-calling app for Microsoft Teams, alongside integrations with totally different voice over IP (VoIP) distributors. With the Teams Calls app, to be had now in beta, prospects will probably be able to launch a selection directly from Slack.

Slack talked about it has seen almost 350% enlargement throughout the amount of calls made or gained beforehand month as name for for collaboration and dialog gear booms amid a big shift to far off work led to through the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also new integrations with Zoom Phone, Cisco Jabber, RingCentral and Dialpad. The voice integrations let prospects make calls with actual phone numbers through clicking on the “lightning” button added throughout the up to date refresh of Slack’s shopper interface.

