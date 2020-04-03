Slavery in New Zealand: inside the story of the Samoan chief who abused power for profit

Joseph Auga Matamata lured villagers to his adoptive nation promising work and study, reaping ‘baggage of cash’ from their unpaid pressured labour

When Loto* seen the police arrive on the rural belongings in New Zealand the place he have been held captive for nearly two years, the individual who had imprisoned him there suggested him to run. Instead, Loto quietly waited to be came upon by means of police.

Loto had spent 17 months being held as a slave on a belongings in Hastings on New Zealand’s North Island. He was as soon as on no account paid for his work and was as soon as matter to cruel beatings from Joseph Auga Matamata, a 65-year-old Samoan chief, or matai.

