Sleazy Geoff hires escort behind Yasmeen’s back in Coronation Street

Evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) is already probably the most hated man in Britain after serving up his spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe’s (Shelley King) beloved pet rooster Charlotte Bronte for dinner as a part of his merciless coercion marketing campaign, and now the Coronation Street villain has sunk to sleazy new depths.

Aggrieved at having to defend accusations of violence in his previous due to Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya Nazir discovering he was arrested for suspicion of ‘inflicting an affray’ 5 years in the past, Geoff lashed out at his scared partner and insisted he was harmless.

In keeping with the menacing magician, he was courting a temperamental lady known as Jocelyn on the time, they usually had a row in a pub that bought heated. The involved landlady known as the police and Geoff was apprehended, however maintained he was the sufferer of an assault and the fees had been dropped.

Sometimes turning it spherical to make Yasmeen really feel in the improper for questioning his previous, Geoff exploded with indignation, throwing dinner everywhere in the ground earlier than storming out of the home.

Whereas upset Yasmeen cleaned up, mortified at antagonising her husband, Geoff was seen out in town wining and eating a glamorous lady known as Rachel – who turned out to be an escort he had employed for the night time!

On Friday 20th March, Geoff ultimately returns having stayed out all night time and continues to psychologically undermine Yasmeen, who’s not sure of his plan for them to maneuver to Cyprus. Geoff is decided to get her away from her family and friends so he can management her each transfer, but when Yasmeen knew he was dishonest on her would she lastly realise his true colors?

Let’s hope Alya catches her step grandfather wooing women of the night time in swanky eating places…

