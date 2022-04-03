Sleeping in this hotel is very expensive but it is a whole Nintendo museum: hallucinate with these photos

The building is an icon of the company and a center piece in the history of the Yamauchi clan.

Nintendo is one of the companies with the most history in video games and some of its buildings are already a industry and japan icon. This is the case of the old headquarters of the company, home of the clan Yamauchi, located in the Kyoto region and headquarters since its first Hanafuda card games. A few years ago, we learned that the emblematic building would be converted into a hotel, and finally, this week it has opened its doors.

For the design of this luxurious hotela complete rehabilitation of the building has been carried out, respecting some of the details that the Yamauchi preserved, but updating it and even building new wings. As our colleague Marc Rollan “El Funs” has shared, the name, Referencescomes from “marufuku”, the symbol used by Nintendo to distribute its Hanafuda cards, which means “circle of good fortune”.

After adding the new wings, the hotel is divided into four buildings that they have baptized with the suits of the French deck: Heart, Diamond, Club and Spade. It is the latter that is the best known building and the entrance to the facilities. The interior of the building connects elements that are preserved from the time with luxurious facilities such as the “DNa library“, a room dressed in large bookshelves packed with details of the history of Nintendo and the Yamauchi clan.

The night costs between one thousand and two thousand euros per personAlthough on the shelves we can find objects like an N64, a Game Boy or a GameCube, there is no presence of Mario or Zelda, although there is an exhibition of his famous letters. In addition to the pieces of art, the hotel is a museum that revolves around the history of the Yamauchithat is why we will not find recent Nintendo elements, although the clan is still the main owner of the company.

The new Diamante building has the largest number of rooms and a modern design, except for a hall decorated with original Yamauchi furniture. The Corazón building is located in what was the Yamauchi residencea building with renovated rooms, but still retaining some elements of the time and its original decoration.

The Trebol building is located in the old warehouse and the reform has been carried out preserving the original appearance. In it is the hotel restaurant: “Carta”, directed by chef Ai Hosokawa. A hotel with eighteen rooms and a price that is not suitable for all pockets, the night oscillating between one thousand and two thousand euros per person on a full board basis.

