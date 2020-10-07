‘Slinky’ Movie in the Works With Director Tamra Davis

Slinky — the well-liked springy youngsters’s toy — is getting the Hollywood therapy. Tamra Davis, the filmmaker of “Billy Madison” and “Half Baked,” is ready to direct “Slinky,” a film primarily based on the true story behind the inception of the playroom staple.

Although the Slinky was created by Richard James, the movie will middle on his spouse Betty James, who took over the struggling enterprise after her husband left her with their six youngsters and a virtually bankrupt firm. In an period dominated by male CEOs, Betty James held her personal and helped flip the Slinky into essential merchandise for youths.

Joanne Rubino is producing the movie by way of her Be Courageous Media manufacturing banner. Chris Sivertson is writing the “Slinky” screenplay, together with Ann Carli and Cristina Curbelo. Principal images is predicted to start in 2021.

“I’m so thrilled to have the alternative to inform the story of Betty James; a feminine inventor, enterprise lady and devoted mom who along with her husband Dick James invented the Slinky,” Davis stated in an announcement. “Once I learn her story I used to be so impressed by the ups and downs of their rags to riches story. I had no concept the iconic toy informed the story of American innovation, home drama and the rise of the feminine govt. Betty James’ life is a second in American historical past the place girls proved they may not solely survive in the face of despair however flourish when the alternative offered itself. I instantly related with Betty James. She was an intrepid lady who’s objective in life was to create pleasure and make individuals glad.”

Simply Play, the toy firm behind the Slinky, can be producing the movie.

“Slinky has been one in all the hottest toys for generations,” stated Simply Play co-president Geoffrey Greenberg. “We’re thrilled to accomplice with Be Courageous Media to share the inspiring story of how this revolutionary product turned one in all the best-selling playthings of all time.”

Dino Ladki, who lengthy championed improvement of the film, will function an govt producer. Marcus Englefield, and George Lee of Storyoscopic Movies and Jeremy Ross may even produce, and Ann Carli and Robyn Klein will function govt producers.

“Tamra was an on the spot and instinctual selection for us to helm this movie,” Rubino stated. “She’s going to elevate the storytelling to a brand new stage with Betty James perspective in the foreground and the iconic Slinky toy as the co-star.”

Davis has directed quite a few TV episodes, resembling “Useless to Me,” “The Politician,” “Santa Clarita Food regimen” and “Gray’s Anatomy.” She additionally labored with Spike Jonze on the music documentary “Maintain Your Eyes Open.”

Davis is represented by Verve Expertise Company, 3 Arts Leisure and legislation agency Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.